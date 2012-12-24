MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt resumes rise; Gulf mkts mixed in holiday lull

| DUBAI
DUBAI Dec 24 Egypt's bourse resumed rising on
Monday after an early-session dip brought back buying interest
among foreign investors, while trading in the Gulf was
lacklustre and volumes thin because of the year-end lull.
Cairo's index gained 0.2 percent to 5,373 points,
and has risen in nine of the last 12 sessions.
The market fell on Sunday after voters approved a
controversial new constitution for the country. But plenty of
investors remain bullish about the medium term, even though the
constitution may cause further political turmoil, and although
the political instability has led Cairo to delay its request for
a $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
"Technically, the market surprised by its resilience and
immunity to disappointment on milestones that were supposed to
be a catalyst - like the IMF loan," said Mohamed Radwan,
director of international sales at Pharos Securities.
The market plunged more than 7 percent in late November
after President Mohamed Mursi expanded his powers and pushed
through the drafting of the constitution, but the index is now
back at pre-crisis levels.
"The market rebounded from the aggressive sell-off and
swallowed the bearish news. The index faces resistance at 5,500
in the short term and at 7,000 points in the medium term,"
Radwan said.
The market was open and showed little reaction when Standard
& Poors' cut Egypt's long-term credit rating to 'B-' on Monday
and said another cut was possible if deepening political
turbulence undermined efforts to prop up the economy and public
finances.
Orascom Construction Industries and Telecom Egypt
each gained 0.7 percent.
SAUDI SOFT
In Saudi Arabia, the index declined 0.1 percent to
finish at 6,881 points, down for a second session since
Saturday's six-week high.
Volatility was low as undecided investors awaited cues from
fourth-quarter earnings and the 2013 state budget, from which
investors are hoping for a boost in government spending.
"The market action is subdued today mainly due to
uncertainty - people are waiting for the fiscal budget which is
expected in a few days," said Mohammad Omran, a Riyadh-based
independent financial analyst and a member of the think tank
Saudi Economic Association.
"If petrochemical companies' earnings surprise on the
upside, it will boost the market and the index could break the
7,000 level."
Large-caps declined on Monday with the petrochemicals index
slipping 0.3 percent and banking shares down
0.2 percent.
QATAR
Elsewhere, profit-taking dragged down Qatar's bourse for a
second session from Thursday's four-week high as banks declined.
Qatar's market is among the worst-performing Gulf markets
this year; it is attracting little interest despite a steady
domestic economic outlook and attractive dividend yields.
Many investors have reduced exposure to the country, which
has been moving more slowly than anticipated to develop
infrastructure for hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup. Also, some
analysts say Qatari companies may see relatively little benefit
from mega-projects if they are too small to handle the deals.
Doha's benchmark lost 0.4 percent on Monday to finish
at 8,390 points, extending its year-to-date losses to 4.4
percent. Low trading volume exacerbated the situation.
"The market is trading in a range looking for a direction,"
said a Doha-based trader. "It is hanging between the 8,450
resistance and the first, weak support of 8,370."
Non-Qatari institutional investors are moving out of banks,
and although local investors are accumulating some names in the
sector, poor performance of banking shares is weighing on the
market, the trader added.
Losers outnumbered gainers 13 to five on the 20-stock index.
Masraf Al Rayan fell 1.4 percent and Qatar National
Bank shed 1.0 percent.
In the UAE, Dubai's index advanced 0.09 percent.
Retail investors dominated with institutionals away, waiting for
next year to start.
Ajman Bank extended gains, up 3.9 percent to 1.35
dirhams. In the last eight days it has climbed from around 1.10
dirhams on unconfirmed talk that institutions may buy a large
stake in it.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent to 2,638
points. It faces major technical resistance at 2,640 points,
where it bottomed in mid-October and late November, and any
clean break above this level would be at least short-term
bullish.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's bourse ended 0.07 percent lower.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 5,373 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent to 6,881 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 8,390 points.
DUBAI
* The index ticked up 0.09 percent to 1,608 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 2,638 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.3 percent to 5,684 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.07 percent to 5,959 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 1,045 points.