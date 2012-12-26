MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slips to 9-day low; Gulf mkts mixed

DUBAI Dec 26 Egypt's bourse slipped to a nine-day low on Wednesday, extending losses as political tensions encouraged investors to book gains from the rally of the past two weeks. Gulf markets were mixed.

Cairo's benchmark index slipped 0.3 percent to 5,301 points, down for a third session from last week's one-month high. Mid-caps weighed, with Orascom Telecom losing 1.1 percent and Citadel Capital falling 1.4 percent.

There was fresh evidence of how the controversy over Egypt's new constitution is hurting economic policy, as the Al-Mal newspaper quoted Planning Minister Ashraf al-Araby as saying the government would not implement a series of planned tax increases for at least two weeks, until it completed a dialogue with different parts of society.

Nevertheless, the index closed well off the day's low because in a pattern seen often in the last several weeks, buying by non-resident Arab and foreign investors offset selling by locals.

Much of Egypt's economic problems are already baked into stock prices so unless political tensions become a lot worse, many investors may stay bullish about the medium term.

Major technical support for the index is believed to lie on the 200-day average, now at 5,126 points.

SAUDI

In Saudi Arabia, the measure recovered intraday losses to close near flat after late-session buying in petrochemical stocks helped steady the market. The index halted a three-session losing streak, edging up 0.03 percent to close at 6,867 points.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical rose 0.3 and 0.4 percent respectively.

National Industrialization (Tasnee) gained 0.7 percent, adding to Tuesday's 4.9 percent gain after the firm proposed a cash dividend of 2.0 riyals per share.

"Petrochemicals have steady demand and earnings should be higher than Q3 - there is a positive sentiment overall on petchems and telecoms," said Mohammad Omran, a Riyadh-based independent financial analyst and a member of think tank Saudi Economic Association.

"If we get this positive boost, the index could break the 7,000 level."

Shares in Riyad Bank declined 0.4 percent. The bank's board proposed a cash dividend of 0.65 riyals per share for the second half of 2012.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, small caps helped lift Dubai's market as retail investors bet on stronger fourth-quarter earnings.

Dubai's Deyaar Properties jumped 5.6 percent and Shuaa Capital surged 15.0 percent, the maximum allowed daily gain.

"Retail investors are getting in, speculating on Q4 results...Generally the market is quiet - most people are away" for year-end holidays, said Yousry Kassem, assistant vice-president of sales trading at EFG Hermes.

The emirate's index rose 0.6 percent, up for five sessions in the last six.

In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the benchmark shed 0.4 percent, down for a second session since Monday's two-week high. Investors booked gains in heavyweight lender First Gulf Bank , which fell 1.3 percent. The stock rallied to a 52-month closing high on Sunday on expectations for strong dividends and quarterly earnings.

In Doha, the index dropped 0.6 percent to its lowest finish since Aug. 1. Banks extended declines with Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar International Islamic Bank losing 2.0 and 1.7 percent respectively.

"Most stocks in Qatar are defensive and it's very hard to find an entry right now. Dividends in banks used to be high but with the acquisitions and merger deals happening, banks will have difficulty in paying high dividends," Kassem said.

A lack of trading volume in Qatar's market is making it difficult for buyers to find sellers at specific prices.

Analysts say a string of capital raisings will also put downward pressure on dividends of Qatari banks.

Doha Bank announced plans in October to increase its share capital by 50 percent in the first quarter of next year, raising about $1.6 billion. Ahli Bank raised its capital by 20 percent through a rights issue in September.

Elsewhere, Kuwait's measure gained 0.5 percent, snapping a four-session losing streak.

