Geopolitics, debt refinancing leave funds wary of Gulf

* Iran tensions keeping intl investors wary of Gulf
* Syria, Egypt, Iraq add to bad-news backdrop
* Debt insurance costs elevated
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Feb 7 Tensions over Iran, unrest
in Syria and concern about refinancing of upcoming Dubai debt
are making international investors wary of Gulf and other Middle
Eastern markets this year, just as developed markets enjoy fresh
gains.
Storming oil prices and healthy balance sheets among
energy-producing Gulf economies kept these markets on a
relatively even keel last year, as international investors saw
the region as an alternative to the debt-laden euro zone and
United States.
But liquidity injections by the European Central Bank in the
form of its long-term refinancing operation and quantitative
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve have boosted developed
markets, partly draining the Gulf of its "alternative" appeal.
Iran's threat to block the Straits of Hormuz and increasing
unrest in Syria have reined in market enthusiasm.
"It's well-known that tensions have risen, whether you are
looking at Iran, Israel, Iraq, Afghanistan," said Andrew
Brudenell, fund manager at HSBC Global Asset Management.
"All these things have been so much in the news, you can
understand there is some concern."
Several Middle Eastern stock markets have risen this year
but their gains have been modest compared with a stomping 15
percent rally in broader emerging markets. Qatar
, one of the few markets to rise last year, with a 1
percent gain, has dipped 1 percent this year.
The cost of insuring Qatar and Saudi Arabia's debt against
default hit its highest in 2-1/2 years in early January after
Iran threatened to close the vital Straits of Hormuz Gulf oil
export route, in response to tougher sanctions from the West.
Tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme have helped push up
Brent crude prices by about $8 a barrel in the past six weeks.
While higher oil prices usually help the markets of the Gulf's
energy-producing economies, this time it is different.
Five of the six Gulf Cooperation Council members - Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and
Kuwait - rely on the world's most important energy shipping lane
being open to export most of their oil or gas.
"If Iran blocks the Straits of Hormuz, these countries will
not be able to deliver their exports," said Dina Ahmad, emerging
markets strategist at BNP Paribas. "There is still somewhat of a
risk premium priced in CDS in relation to geopolitical risk, in
particular the sanctions in Iran."
The involvement of the Arab League in calling for Iranian
ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to yield power and start a
political transition is also adding to the concerns over risk.
SAUDI BRIGHT SPOT
Another worry for investors is the ability of Dubai entities
to refinance their debt, following Dubai World's debt
standstill in November 2009 which sent shockwaves through global
financial markets.
While an initial test has passed, after Dubai
Holding said it was repaying a $500 million bond maturing last
week, the focus has now switched to further flashpoints this
year.
Investors say Dubai and Abu Dhabi are likely to come to the
aid of struggling entities, as they have done in the past, but
uncertainty remains.
Investors say the region's markets did well last
year given the Arab Spring unrest, and that it may only be a
matter of time before they bounce back.
"Frontier markets do perform with a bit of a lag during
periods with a significant change in sentiment," said Brudenell.
"You had a surprising outperformance in Middle East and
North Africa (MENA) markets in 2011. Given what happened last
year, that's pretty amazing."
One bright spot is Saudi Arabia, where the stock
market hit multi-month peaks this week, buoyed by
expectations the country will press ahead this year with plans
to open the Saudi exchange, the region's largest, to foreign
investors.
Gulf regional investors are likely to continue to provide
support for the region's markets, and are less likely to be
scared off by geopolitics. But, with stock exchange volumes
remaining low in the aftermath of the 2008/09 global crisis, the
markets need a bigger push.
"Significant international flows are one factor that would
cause these markets to pick up, but headline risk has them
mostly on hold," said Florence Eid, Chief Executive of research
and advisory firm Arabia Monitor.
There was also disappointment after UAE and Qatar failed to
be upgraded to emerging market status from frontier market in
MSCI's flagship stock indices at the end of last year.
Although many investors had not expected an upgrade so soon,
and still hope for it within the next two years, the move would
probably have drawn broader emerging market funds to the region.