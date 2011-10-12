MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses slip; Dubai at 31-week low on bank news

| DUBAI/CAIRO
DUBAI/CAIRO Oct 12 The United Arab Emirates'
largest bank by assets, Emirates NBD , dragged Dubai's
main stock index down to a 31-week low on Wednesday,
falling for a second day after news that it would take over
Dubai Bank. Most other Gulf markets also fell.
ENBD dropped 4.3 percent to a 27-week low after sinking 1.6
percent on Tuesday, while the Dubai index slipped 0.3 percent to
its lowest close since March 7.
Investors said they saw little benefit from the takeover for
ENBD as it would probably have to deal with any losses
accumulated by Dubai Bank. But they also predicted the downside
would be minor.
"We estimate that even in the worst case scenario, the
impact on ENBD, based on simplistic assumptions, is likely to be
limited," EFG Hermes said in a note. "DB is a much smaller
entity compared to ENBD."
In Oman, shares fell 0.8 percent to a seven-week low,
led by weakness in bank stocks.
"We saw strong selling pressure from asset managers in the
country," said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager in
Muscat. "They started to liquidate and foreign institutionals
have their own fears over the European crisis. They want to keep
cash on the side."
Heavyweight Bank Muscat shed 0.8 percent, Bank
Dhofar slipped 0.2 percent and National Bank of Oman
declined 2.6 percent. Bank Muscat reported a 15.8
percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
edging ahead of analysts' forecasts.
In Kuwait, telecoms operator Zain fell 1.1
percent. Affiliate Zain Saudi reported a narrower
third quarter loss on Wednesday but the results still missed
estimates; its stock ended flat.
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia's shares fell for a second day as investors
booked profits in insurance stocks. The kingdom's benchmark
index slipped 0.2 percent while the insurance index
fell from Tuesday's four-month high, dropping 1.6
percent.
The market showed very little reaction to Washington's
accusation that Iran backed a plot to kill the Saudi ambassador
to the United States.
Investors have grown used to tensions between Saudi Arabia
and Iran and it is not yet clear if the plot accusation will
develop into a full-blown crisis. Also, foreign investment in
the Saudi market is at low levels for economic reasons, so the
market is not vulnerable to a sudden pull-out.
In Egypt, foreign institutions and funds bought into
beaten-down stocks with heavyweight Orascom Construction
Industries (OCI) climbing 4.5 percent. The index
rose 0.8 percent, trimming its 2011 losses to 43.3
percent.
"There is talk in the market that foreign institutions and
funds are snapping up Egyptian blue chips, which are at very low
prices," said Osool Brokerage's Mohamed Swefy.
But a sharp rebound of the index off an intra-day low of
3,820 points in the past three days, to a close of 4,050 on
Wednesday, suggests the market may have found a fairly solid
bottom because of cheap valuations, though many analysts think
an extended rally is unlikely given political tensions.
Qatar's benchmark index bucked the regional trend and
rose 0.8 percent to a two-week high. Traders said institutions
were buying in ahead of quarterly earnings, and were attracted
by cash dividends from bank stocks at year-end.
Commercial Bank of Qatar gained 2.8 percent, Qatar
National Bank rose 0.6 percent and Doha Bank
climbed 1.3 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,384 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 5,519 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure declined 0.2 percent to 5,848 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,105 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,050 points.
QATAR
* The index advanced 0.8 percent to 8,418 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent to 2,487 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure fell 0.7 percent to 1,148 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)