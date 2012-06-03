MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts slide as global equities, oil weigh

* Gulf stocks dominated by global moves

* Saudi, Qatar, Oman seen as more resilient

* Dubai may give up all of this year's gains

* Oil price not yet where it would hurt most economies

* But a fall to $80 would start to hit budgets

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, June 3 Most Gulf Arab share markets fell on Sunday as concern about a weak global economy, sliding oil prices and declines in overseas equity prices caused buying interest to dry up.

A lack of major economic policy developments within the Gulf means the region's markets may remain dominated by the global trend for some days at least, traders said.

In the longer term, the strength of domestic economies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman may stabilise those stock markets if oil prices bottom out. But now that investors have become bearish, markets in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are seen as vulnerable to more losses.

Dubai's index sank 2.0 percent on Sunday to 1,442 points, its lowest close since Feb. 2, and it may test January's seven-year low of 1,301 points.

The benchmark hit a 16-month high on March 5, but some analysts think this surge was largely speculative rather than based on companies' performance, and the market has since plunged 19 percent. It now stands only 7 percent higher than its level at the end of last year, and is down 77 percent from its 2008 peak.

"UAE markets are illiquid and tend to be volatile - even one seller can drive the market down," said Shahid Hameed, Global Investment House's head of asset management for the Gulf region.

"Fundamentals have improved a little bit, but the early-year rally was too strong and driven by better-than-expected dividend announcements - a turnaround in the UAE hasn't really happened.

"Dubai has now given back most of its 2012 gains and will probably re-test the 1,300 level again. Fundamentals in the UAE are not as strong as they are in Saudi Arabia or Qatar...(which) should find a floor near current levels."

Dubai's bellwether Emaar Properties lost 4.1 percent, budget carrier Air Arabia dropped 2.8 percent and construction firm Drake & Scull fell 3.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.6 percent, its seventh straight decline.

SAUDI

Saudi Arabia's bourse was choppy on Sunday, ending 1.0 percent higher, after the main index plunged 4.2 percent on Saturday, its largest daily drop in 10 months.

Traders said the market could easily slump further if oil prices continued to slide when global markets reopened on Monday. Brent crude oil fell 7.7 percent in three trading sessions last week to end Friday at $98.43 a barrel, its lowest close since January 2011.

With the exception of vulnerable Bahrain, the drop does not so far pose serious financial or economic problems for Gulf oil exporters, which can continue to post budget surpluses and spend heavily at current prices. Nevertheless, a prolonged slowdown of global demand would hurt the Gulf, and an extended drop of the oil price to around $80 - which some analysts believe is quite possible - would start to push state budgets into the red.

"Oil's move made investors worry," said Hesham Tuffaha, Bakheet Investment Group's head of asset management. "Some people say stocks are oversold, but we might see more declines if Brent fails to rebound to above $100."

Saudi Arabia will likely maintain a budget surplus if Brent holds above $80, Tuffaha said, but he added: "The correlation between oil and Saudi equities is justified."

In Kuwait, the main index suffered its largest drop since last August, losing 1.2 percent.

Telecommunications operator Zain fell 1.4 percent and Islamic lender Kuwait Finance House dropped 1.3 percent, with both blue chips now trading around 2009 levels.

"In Kuwait, not much is happening economically and that is weighing on the market," said Global's Hameed.

Oman also slid, by 0.6 percent, as Bank Muscat fell 2.7 percent to its lowest level in more than two years. Shares in Oman's largest bank are among the most widely held by foreign investors, and so are very sensitive to global market moves.

"We will move in tandem with regional and global markets," said Joice Mathew, United Securities' head of research. "Oman is one of the highest dividend-yield markets in the Gulf, which should support local sentiment in terms of valuations."

Yields on U.S. and European debt fell to record lows on Friday and Western stock markets plunged after a weak U.S. jobs report aggravated fears of a global slump.

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index dropped 2.0 percent to 1,442 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure slipped 0.6 percent to 2,427 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The benchmark climbed 1.0 percent to 6,748 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 5,721 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure dipped 1.2 percent to 6,122 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.3 percent to 4,626 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark fell 1 percent to 8,333 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure slipped 0.1 percent to 1,138 points.