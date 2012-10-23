MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait comes off 10-week low; Gulf mixed in thin trade

| DUBAI
DUBAI Oct 23 Kuwait's main stock index rose
from Monday's 10-week low as bargain-hunters stepped in
following two days of declines spurred by political unrest,
while Gulf markets were mixed in thin trade as Eid holidays
approached.
The Kuwaiti index climbed 0.5 percent on Tuesday. It
had suffered its largest drop in more than three years on
Sunday, falling 3.1 percent, and extended those losses on the
following day in the wake of political protests.
Police used teargas, stun grenades and baton charges on
Sunday night to disperse thousands of demonstrators protesting
against changes to the electoral law, which the opposition has
called a constitutional coup by the government.
"The market's stability shows the panic has been absorbed by
the market," said Fouad Abdulrahman Alhadlaq, deputy general
manager at Al Dar Asset Management.
However, traders noted there was no clear sign of any
resolution to the political tensions. The government banned
gatherings of more than 20 people and gave police more powers to
disperse protests, local media reported on
Tuesday.
"Many investors are cautious and prefer to stay on the
sidelines in case anything happens over the holidays that might
negatively influence the market. The political situation is a
major influence for the time being," Hadlaq said.
Kuwait's stock exchange will close from Oct. 25 through 29
for the Eid al-Adha vacation.
The top traded stocks on Tuesday were small-caps, signalling
a return of short-term retail traders. Gulf Finance House
gained 1.3 percent and Ithmaar Bank added
2.0 percent.
Heavyweights, usually the preserve of institutional
investors, traded little. Only three of the 10 largest companies
by market value gained, with National Bank of Kuwait
up 1.1 percent and Commercial Bank adding 1.5 percent.
Kuwait Finance House rose 1.4 percent. The Gulf
state's largest Islamic lender appointed veteran board member
Mohammed Al-Khodairi as its new chairman, replacing Sameer
al-Nafisi who has resigned.
SAUDI ARABIA
In Saudi Arabia, large-caps dragged down the bourse for a
third straight session and trading volumes plunged to a 13-month
low.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp and National
Industrialization shed 1.1 and 2.9 percent
respectively.
The kingdom's index slipped 0.2 percent to its
lowest level since Oct. 15. The market traded 119 million
shares, the lowest daily amount since September 2011.
"There's not much activity and volumes are thin due to the
long vacation coming up - it's mostly retail investors that are
selling before Eid," said Turki Fadaak, head of research at Al
Bilad Investment.
"The market reaction to Q3 earnings, which in general were
better than Q2, is likely to be after the holidays."
Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank helped lift
the emirate's index from a one-week low; the index closed
0.2 percent higher.
Shares in FGB rose 1.5 percent after the lender posted a
15-percent rise in third-quarter profit, matching analysts'
estimates.
"We believe this is a strong set of results and FGB remains
our top pick in the UAE," Aarthi Chandrasekaran, analyst at NBK
Capital, said in a note. "Operating income came broadly in line
with our forecast, loans continued to expand, and asset quality
indicators remained stable."
Developers Sorouh Real Estate and Aldar Properties
rose 1.5 and 0.7 percent respectively.
In Dubai, shares in Tamweel tumbled 5.1 percent to
their lowest close since Oct. 3 after the mortgage lender
reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit, missing analyst
estimates.
But Emaar Properties added 1.1 percent ahead of
third-quarter earnings. After market hours, the firm posted a
4.7 percent drop in profit, missing estimates by a large margin,
although analysts said this did not indicate the real estate
market's gradual recovery was faltering.
Dubai's measure slipped 0.1 percent, with volumes
concentrated in small-cap stocks.
In Qatar, the benchmark declined 0.3 percent to its
lowest finish since Oct. 14. Barwa Real Estate dropped
1.9 percent; it said third-quarter net profit more than doubled
but that was due to gains booked on the fair value of
investments, while operating and finance costs
rose.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
KUWAIT
* The benchmark gained 0.5 percent to 5,745 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index dipped 0.2 percent to 6,729 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 2,653 points.
DUBAI
* The measure slipped 0.1 percent to 1,650 points.
QATAR
* The measure declined 0.3 percent to 8,512 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 5,661 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure gained 0.2 percent to 1,062 points.