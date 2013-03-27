MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops to 8-wk low in profit-taking; Egypt recovers

| DUBAI, March 27
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's bourse dropped to an
eight-week low on Wednesday, as investors booked gains from an
early-year surge, while bargain hunting helped lift Egypt from a
15-week trough.
Dubai's real estate bellwether Emaar Properties
and telecommunications operator Du led declines,
slipping 3.6 and 2.9 percent.
The market hit a 39-month high in late February, boosted by
a tentative recovery in property prices and a thriving tourism
sector, but it has lost steam in the last several weeks, partly
because some stocks have gone ex-dividend.
"Technically, stocks are overbought and the market will
consolidate around these levels or a bit lower, and that's
healthy," said Amer Khan, fund manager, Shuaa Asset Management.
"Medium-term, fundamentals and valuations have room to fill
up. The UAE is recovering and the blue chips will reflect that."
The emirate's benchmark fell 1.6 percent to finish
at 1,837 points, its lowest close since Jan. 28. The break below
chart support at the March low of 1,860 points triggers a double
top formed by the February and March peaks; this points down to
around 1,770 points in coming days or weeks.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark declined 0.3 percent, trading
in a tight range since climbing to a 40-month high in late
February.
In Egypt, the main benchmark edged away from
Tuesday's 15-week low, rising 0.7 percent as bargain-hunters
returned despite the political instability.
Heavyweight Orascom Telecom climbed 4.8 percent on
renewed hopes of a dispute resolution around its Algerian unit
Djezzy. A newspaper reported earlier this week that Russian
mobile firm Vimpelcom - Orascom's parent company - may
soon reach a deal to sell a stake in Djezzy to Algeria's
government.
Orascom Construction Industries gained 3.8
percent. OCI, Egypt's largest listed stock, is battling
government charges it evaded 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.1
billion) in taxes.
Shares in National Societe Generale Bank tumbled
10 percent to 33.20 Egyptian pounds, their lowest since August
and extending Tuesday's 4.1 percent drop.
The stock has been sliding since the government said it
would levy a 10 percent tax on investors who made capital gains
from Qatar National Bank's bid to acquire the Egyptian
lender.
The stock exchange said on Wednesday that in response to
requests by the public, it would allow investors during the day
to "reverse their decision" to sell their NSGB shares to QNB in
the Qatari bank's mandatory tender. The tender, at 38.65 pounds,
was for the 23 percent of NSGB which QNB had not bought from
Societe Generale.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's market and Kuwait's bourse
ended flat. Qatar gained 0.4 percent.
In Oman, the index fell 1.6 percent from Tuesday's
22-month high. Bluechip National Bank of Oman tumbled
6.4 percent after reaching its ex-dividend date.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 1,837 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 3,005 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.7 percent to 5,164 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.01 percent to 6,776 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index ticked up 0.01 percent to 7,178 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 8,607 points.
OMAN
The index fell 1.6 percent to 6,073 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index declined 0.1 percent to 1,086 points.