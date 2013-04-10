CORRECTED-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai hits 40-mth high; most mkts up ahead of Q1

(Corrects headline to show Dubai hit 40-mth high, not 4-mth
high)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, April 9 Dubai's measure hit a
40-month high on Tuesday as investors betting on upbeat
first-quarter earnings extended a buying spree, while Saudi
Arabia's bourse also rose, breaking strong technical resistance.
Dubai's market climbed 2.4 percent to its highest close
since November 2009 and is up 21 percent year-to-date.
The benchmark also eclipsed its previous 2013 year high set
in late February. Investors usually cash in gains after
qualifying for dividend payments and the market did retreat in
March, but this year's April surge has buoyed traders.
"This year, the trend is different because other than the
sentiment and liquidity improvement, shareholders have decided
to put most of the dividends back into the market, which has
helped the move," said Mohammed Ali Yasin, managing director of
Abu Dhabi Financial Services. "People are looking at next year's
dividends."
Yasin predicted the market will make further gains in the
second quarter.
Emaar Properties rose 2.1 percent and Dubai
Islamic Bank gained 6.7 percent.
Shares in contractor Drake and Scull jumped 7.5
percent in heavy trade as investors bet the firm could be an
acquisition target, traders said.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.6 percent to reach its
highest close since October 2009.
In Saudi Arabia, the measure climbed 0.4 percent to
an 11-month high. The index broke strong resistance levels as
banks supported gains.
Saudi Investment Bank rose 4.9 percent. The lender
on Sunday posted a 48 percent rise in quarterly profit.
SABB added 1.5 percent. After market hours, the
bank posted an estimate-beating first-quarter profit of 948
million Saudi riyals ($252.79 million).
National Medical Care and contractor Abdullah
Alkhodari each rallied 10 percent.
"There is an overall positive sentiment on the market on
earnings - there is some speculation on stocks ahead of
corporate earnings, which is driving up stocks," said Mohammad
Omran, a Riyadh-based financial analyst.
In Egypt, the benchmark climbed 0.9 percent, up for
a fourth session since April 3's four-month low as local bargain
hunters bought shares while foreigners remained net sellers.
National Societe Generale Bank rose 7.1 percent,
Telecom Egypt gained 2 percent and Commercial Bank
International added 0.5 percent.
The government is hoping to clinch a $4.8 billion loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund in coming weeks as the
country's finances hit critical levels.
"The market was hit too fast and aggressively - we're seeing
a decent breath of air," said Mohamed Radwan, director of
international sales at Pharos Securities. "But unless the
rebound is backed up by economic reforms or an IMF deal, I think
it will fade away soon."
An official from Egypt's Ministry of Finance said that the
IMF is 'unconvinced' by the latest version of the country's
economic reform programme and surprised by the extent to which
economic conditions in Egypt have worsened, according to
unconfirmed news reports in local media.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,190 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.4 percent to 1,963 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 3,088 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 5,157 points.
KUWAIT
* The index advanced 0.9 percent to 6,944 points.
QATAR
* The index eased 0.03 percent to 8,518 points.
OMAN
The index gained 0.8 percent to 6,198 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index advanced 0.3 percent to 1,091 points.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Editing by Matt Smith)