MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks help lift mkt to fresh 11-mth high after Q1

DUBAI, April 10 Saudi Arabia's banks rose on
positive earnings surprise, helping lift the kingdom's bourse to
a fresh 11-month high on Wednesday, while other regional markets
were mixed.
Heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank advanced 0.8 percent. It
posted a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit, marginally beating
forecasts.
Shares in SABB climbed 4.1 percent and Saudi
Hollandi Bank adds 3.7 percent. Both the lenders beat
estimates for first-quarter net profit, attributing the growth
in earnings to higher operating income.
"We believe that the most positive results were from Saudi
Hollandi and SABB which reported strong results and were better
than expected," said NCB Capital in a research note. "SABB's was
particularly positive given the improvement in net interest
margins, which we did not expect. We believe this bodes well for
Samba which still did not report its first-quarter results."
Petrochemical shares also rose with the sector's index
adding 0.4 percent.
The kingdom's benchmark climbed 0.7 percent to its
highest since May 2012.
"Today's break validates our bullish call on the Saudi
market and sets the stage for further gains," said Adel Merheb,
managing partner at online advisory firm TradeYourMarket.com.
"At the moment, 7,500 is looking like a probable and
conservative target."
Elsewhere, Dubai's Emaar Properties slipped 1.8
percent, dragging the emirate's index from a 40-month
high.
Shareholders approved its proposed 10 percent cash dividend
for 2012, maintaining the same level as the previous two years
and dashing investors' hopes the payout could be increased.
The developer triggers selling in other stocks that had
rallied in recent sessions. Dubai Islamic Bank fell
3.1 percent, snapping a four-session rise. Arabtec
shed 1.4 percent and Emirates NBD dipped 0.7 percent.
Dubai's index slipped 0.4 percent, trimming 2013 gains to
20.4 percent. It is down 69 percent from a 2008 peak.
"UAE markets are overall very cheap - there might be some
correction but if you have a long-term view, we are at very low
levels historically, so any correction is an opportunity to
accumulate," said Zeki Muderrisoglu, fund manager and senior
technical analyst at NBAD Asset Management.
The Dubai benchmark's next targets are 2,050 and 2,100, he
adds.
Abu Dhabi's measure rallied for a fourth day, rising
0.9 percent to its highest close since October 2009.
In Kuwait, aircraft leasing company Alafco gained
3 percent after sources told Reuters the firm had hired Deutsche
Bank to advise it on a potential sale of global depositary
receipts in London.
Elsewhere, Egypt's bourse halted a four-session gain as
investors booked gains in bluechips.
Orascom Construction Industries and Orascom
Telecom lost 1.6 and 2 percent respectively. The index
eased 0.08 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 7,238 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,956 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 3,117 points.
EGYPT
* The index eased 0.08 percent to 5,153 points.
KUWAIT
* The index ticked up 0.06 percent to 6,948 points.
QATAR
* The index eased 0.08 percent to 8,511 points.
OMAN
The index gained 0.6 percent to 6,237 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 1,085 points.