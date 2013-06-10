MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai records biggest drop in 15 mths; Egypt slumps

| DUBAI, June 10
DUBAI, June 10 Dubai's bourse made its largest
one-day drop in 15 months on Monday and Abu Dhabi's measure also
fell as investors took profits ahead of a decision by index
compiler MSCI on whether to upgrade the UAE to emerging market
status.
Dubai's index lost 2.3 percent, its heaviest
one-day loss since March 2012. Monday's decline trims its 2013
gains to 44.5 percent.
"We've see a spectacular rally and the drop has to be put in
perspective - it's profit-taking," said Amer Khan, fund manager
at Shuaa Asset Management. "To some extent, it's investors
knowing full well that there is an event around the corner which
will dictate market direction."
MSCI will announce its decision on whether to upgrade the
UAE and Qatar from frontier market status on June 12.
Analysts say UAE bourses have fulfilled MSCI's requirements
and investors are largely upbeat about the country's prospects
of being reclassified as an emerging market.
"UAE has its best chance yet, but ultimately it will depend
on whether the large emerging market funds want it to happen,"
Khan added.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark fell 1 percent, down for a
third session in four since June 3's 55-month peak.
In Doha, the index gained 0.4 percent, extending
gains to reach its highest close since September 2008.
The market has rallied 12.1 percent year-to-date, in a move
seen as more of a catch-up to neighbouring bourses.
MSCI is unlikely to upgrade Qatar, analysts say, with its
low foreign ownership limits for listed firms the main hurdle.
In Saudi Arabia, real estate stocks rallied as government
spending on infrastructure lifted expectations of earnings
growth.
The kingdom set a record state budget for 2013 at 820
billion riyals ($219 billion), as high oil prices allow heavy
spending on welfare and infrastructure projects.
The expansionary budget will boost economic growth, with a
Reuters poll in April forecasting a median estimate of 4.1
percent for 2013.
Makkah Construction and Development Co surged 9.8
percent, Taibah Holding rose 7.2 percent and Dar Al
Arkan climbed 2 percent.
The real estate sector index added 3.3 percent,
extending year-to-date gains to 37.5 percent. It outperforms the
wider market's 12.3 percent rise.
"There are a number of projects being given to construction
firms; there is a catalyst in the form of corporate results,"
said Hesham Tuffaha, a Riyadh-based fund manager.
Tuffaha expected the rally in real estate and construction
stocks to continue, adding that 2013 estimates for revenue and
profit growth are between 20 to 30 percent.
The main benchmark index slipped 0.08 percent as
banks and petrochemical shares weighed.
In Egypt, the main benchmark tumbled 2.9 percent to
4,776 points, its seventh consecutive loss and lowest close
since July 2012.
Political instability grows ahead of June 30, President
Mohamed Mursi's one-year anniversary in office. The opposition
has planned a mass demonstration on the date to highlight
displeasure with the current government.
"The current support of 4,700 is very important," said
Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical analysis at Cairo's Beltone
Financial. "If it's broken, the market will be red till the end
of the month. The bears will attack more aggressively, which
will lead the index to dive toward 4,200 again."
The market's previous bottom was around the 4,000 levels -
hit in June 2012 - the peak of social unrest before Egypt
elected it's first leader following three decades of Hosni
Mubarak's authoritarian rule.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 2.3 percent to 2,345 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 1 percent to 3,556 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 9,373 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index eased 0.08 percent to 7,636 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 2.9 percent to 4,776 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,928 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 1.3 percent to 6,633 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index ticked up 0.05 percent to 1,196 points.