MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts resume slide, more declines seen

| DUBAI, Sept 9
DUBAI, Sept 9 Most Gulf bourses resumed declines
on Monday as U.S. Congress prepared to debate on whether or not
to approve a military strike on Syria, while Egypt rose after a
full acquisition offer for Orascom Construction.
Dubai's benchmark dropped 2 percent to 2,325
points, giving back Sunday's gains to slump to a two-month low.
"This volatility shows the market didn't bottom out and the
technical outlook is still negative," said Firas Al Zghaibi,
financial markets strategist at brokerage MENA Corp.
"Most likely, the index will break below 2,300. A typical
target is 2,220 but because of news-flow, volatility may rise so
we might see lower levels."
Abu Dhabi's index fell 1.4 percent, down for a fifth
session and to slump to its lowest close since May 27.
U.S. President Barack Obama is seeking support from Congress
for punitive military action against Syria over a suspected
chemical weapons attack in a civil war that the United Nations
says has killed at least 100,000 people.
Congress will be in session on Monday for the first time
since August. Debate on Syria could begin in the full Senate
this week, with voting as early as Wednesday; the House of
Representatives could take up the issue later this week or next.
In Qatar, the share measure retreated 1.2 percent,
taking its losses to 9.5 percent since August 22.
"Heavy speculative trading is taking place - investors are
trying quick hit and run transactions and cashing out before the
end of the day rather than holding on to shares as the attack on
Syria could come at any time," said Yassir Mckee, wealth
manager at Al Rayan Financial Brokerage.
"Qatar (market) losses will continue at relevant and
parallel speed to American talks about military intervention in
Syria."
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's measure climbed 0.1
percent, up for a second session since Thursday's two-month low
but gains were capped as geopolitical risk weighed on sentiment.
In Egypt, the bourse bucked a regional downtrend as Orascom
Construction's Dutch-listed affiliate announced a full
acquisition offer, lifting investor interest.
Shares in OCI climbed 1.7 percent to 255 Egyptian pounds,
matching the offer, at 255 pounds per share in cash or one share
of Amsterdam-listed OCI NV. Tender periods will run
from Oct. 22-28 and Jan. 19-23.
In a previous offer, OCI NV bought over 97 percent of the
Cairo-listed firm. A successful buyout would mark the delisting
of what was once the Cairo market's biggest blue chip, but OCI
has already been taken out of the benchmark 30-stock index
.
Some investors are willing to bid OCI's market price above
the tender price because they want to get their hands on OCI NV
shares, which are now above 30.0 euros compared to around 20 in
early July.
OCI accounted for about a quarter of Cairo's trading.
"Generally, market liquidity is very low but the OCI tender
offer is helping the market," said Islam Batrawy, deputy
director of sales and trading at Egypt's Naeem Brokerage.
Cairo's 30-stock benchmark climbed 1.1 percent to 5,245
points, but faces major technical resistance around 5,300
points, which was the support in late July and mid-August. The
100-stock index rose 1.3 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 2 percent to 2,325 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 3,479 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 9,151 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 7,643 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 5,245 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.06 percent to 7,233 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 6,380 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,180 points.