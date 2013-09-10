MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets jump, Dubai soars 8.5 pct; Syria strike may be averted

* UAE markets make biggest gains for nearly four years
* Saudi market's rally more modest, up 2.9 pct
* Markets looked at worst case before, now best case
* May stay volatile for several more weeks
* Petrochemical shares underperform
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 10 Middle East shares jumped on
Tuesday, with Dubai soaring 8.5 percent, on hopes that a
U.S.-led military strike on Syria might be averted after Russia
offered to work with Damascus to cede control of its chemical
weapons to international authorities.
U.S. President Barack Obama said that if Syria handed over
the weapons used in an alleged poison gas attack on Aug. 21, it
would be a 'significant breakthrough' in the crisis. Late on
Tuesday, the Syrian government accepted the proposal, according
to Russian news agency Interfax.
It was by no means clear that the proposal could in practice
be implemented to Washington's satisfaction - just as it was
never clear that any strike on Syria would cause Damascus or its
allies to retaliate against Gulf Arab countries.
But Gulf markets had dropped sharply from multi-year highs
in the past two weeks because of the Syria crisis, which
triggered waves of margin selling. So Tuesday's positive
geopolitical news prompted retail investors to buy back shares,
and some regional markets recovered nearly half of the losses
they had suffered since late August.
Bourses in the United Arab Emirates made their biggest
one-day gains in nearly four years. Dubai's index
surged 8.5 percent, though it is still down 8.2 percent from its
five-year peak hit on Aug. 25; Abu Dhabi's benchmark
jumped 5.5 percent.
"The market was taking the worst-case scenario before and
now it's taking the best-case scenario - it's hard to make
anything out of this," said Fadi Al Said, head of investments at
ING Investment Management.
"Our view on the long term is very positive - from a
valuations, earnings and economic perspective. This short-term
volatility and lack of clarity is the name of the game."
Mohammed Ali Yasin, managing director of Abu Dhabi Financial
Services, said: "The market went down in two waves and is
recovering the effect of margin pressures.
"It's an important rebound, which shows the fall was due to
geopolitical tension and not fundamentals."
Yasin said volatility in UAE markets was likely to continue
for the next few weeks until there was clarity on possible
action towards Syria. "We will see more selling waves but it
will be limited in terms of index movement before hopefully
returning to its uptrend," he added.
In Doha, the measure rallied 4.9 percent, rebounding
from Monday's three-month low and recording its largest one-day
gain in 45 months. The market hit a near five-year peak on Aug.
22 before geopolitical tensions sparked a sell-off.
SAUDI REBOUNDS
Saudi Arabia's bourse rose at a more measured pace,
up 2.9 percent to 7,865 points. It is still down more than 4
percent from last month's peaks.
Sectors reliant on domestic demand that promise stronger
earnings growth led gains - the agricultural and food sector
index rose 5.0 percent and the retail index
climbed 4.1 percent.
The petrochemical sector underperformed, rising
only 2.2 percent; an easing of the Syria crisis could pull down
global oil prices, which would probably be negative for the
petrochemical complex.
Technically, the Saudi market faces minor resistance at
8,004 points, its high early this month, before strong
resistance at the August peak of 8,223. But the market is still
long-term bullish, with the uptrend line dating back to the
fourth quarter of 2012; strong support lies on the 100-day
average, now at 7,557 points, from which it has bounced three
times in the past couple of weeks.
After underperforming the rest of the world over the past
two weeks, Middle East markets outperformed on Tuesday; MSCI's
emerging market index was up 1.5 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index surged 8.5 percent to 2,522 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index jumped 5.5 percent to 3,672 points.
QATAR
* The index rallied 4.9 percent to 9,596 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 2.9 percent to 7,865 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 3.1 percent to 5,408 points.
KUWAIT
* The index advanced 2.9 percent to 7,446 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 2.6 percent to 6,544 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 1,185 points.