MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts little moved as retail investors dominate; Qatar drops

DUBAI, Sept 24 Gulf markets were little moved on Tuesday as retail investors bet on small-cap stocks in thin cues ahead of third-quarter earnings, while Qatar's bourse dropped as news emerged that a state-run energy firm planned to list its unit.

Saudi Arabia's measure resumed trading after a two-session hiatus due to a national holiday. The index eased 0.3 percent after trading flat most of the session; an indication investors have little direction.

It held above the psychologically important level of 8,000 points and is up 17.7 percent year-to-date but analysts say it will need strong quarterly earnings to justify breaking above the August intraday peak of 8,223 points.

"We don't expect to see big surprises in Saudi's third quarter results," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, investment analysts at ING Investments. "Overall, results should be good but I doubt they'll be good enough to fuel the rally higher, especially with geopolitical threats in the background. We might see some more consolidation over the next few weeks."

Najran Cement shares rose 2.3 percent after the company said in a bourse statement it had started commercial production of clinker from its third line.

The main sector of petrochemicals slipped 0.5 percent and banking index declined 0.3 percent.

"Pressure on banking sector margins began abating last quarter, but I don't expect a major improvement until early 2014. We saw evidence of increasing global demand for petrochemicals but it's unclear whether or not this demand recovery will trickle through 3Q13 results," Aboulhosn added.

In the United Arab Emirates, small- to mid-cap companies helped Dubai's bourse climb 0.3 percent and end higher for a third day and near the August 2013 peak.

"The market is in a phase where we're led more by stocks below 1 dirhams, which tells me its local high net worth individuals who are in speculative investments," said Mohammed Ali Yasin, managing director of Abu Dhabi Financial Services, wholly owned by National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Institutional funds are waiting for corporate earnings before adjusting positions, leaving retail investors to dominate, he added.

Earnings season will begin in late October in the United Arab Emirates.

Shares in Dubai's Gulf Navigation surged 14.8 percent to their highest close since May 2013. The stock rose 10.1 percent on Monday after the firm said it planned to sell some ships and might get a cash injection from major shareholders, which it did not name.

The stock accounted for nearly half of all trading on Dubai's bourse.

Dubai bank Mashreq fell 8 percent, snapping a three-session rally in which it surged 51.7 percent. The lender last week said it would raise its foreign ownership limit to 20 percent. The stock is little traded, with less than 29,000 shares changing hands in the past four sessions.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent, extending 2013 gains to 45.5 percent.

In Qatar, the index dropped 1 percent to its lowest close since Sept. 12 as 16 out of 20 stocks declined.

United Development Co fell 2.2 percent.

Some investors have cut positions to free up cash to invest in an expected local initial public offering (IPO).

Qatar Petroleum has picked two banks to help arrange an IPO in one of its units, an issue which could be worth around 3.2 billion riyals ($880 million), banking sources told Reuters. The IPO may launch by the end of this year.

EGYPT

In Egypt, the benchmark index rose 0.6 percent to a seven-month high, extending gains since a court banned the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) from carrying out any activities in the country.

Many investors blame the MB-backed deposed President Mohamed Mursi's government for a dire economic situation and a crackdown against the Islamist movement has increased hopes the country will move along a recovery path.

Egyptians and other Arab investors were net buyers of stocks on Monday while foreigners were net sellers, continuing a pattern that has prevailed in recent days, according to bourse data.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,003 points.

DUBAI

* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 2,716 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index gained 0.3 percent to 3,828 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 1 percent to 9,697 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 5,681 points.

KUWAIT

* The index eased 0.04 percent to 7,898 points.

OMAN

* The index gained 0.1 percent to 6,594 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index eased 0.06 percent to 1,191 points.