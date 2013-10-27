MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC weighs on Saudi after Q3 results; most mkts up

| DUBAI
DUBAI Oct 27 Saudi Arabia's largest listed
company Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) fell from
a 18-month high on Sunday, weighing on the kingdom's bourse
after its quarterly earnings matched estimates, while most other
Middle East markets rose.
Many investors had expected a positive surprise from SABIC
after two of its subsidiaries posted estimate-beating quarterly
profits earlier this month.
SABIC's third quarter profit rose 2.5 percent to 6.47
billion riyals ($1.73 billion). Analysts on average forecast its
profit would be 6.4 billion riyals.
"We had seen signs of improvement in petrochemical product
prices in Q3 2013," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, investment analyst
at ING Investments. "Overall, results were good and we expect
improving demand from Asia and restocking to underpin earnings
growth in Q4 2013."
Shares in SABIC fell 2.4 percent.
Al Tayyar Travel Group tumbled 6.8 percent to its
lowest close in October. The firm said its third-quarter net
profit rose 6.8 percent to 214.9 million riyals, below one
analyst's forecast.
Saudi Arabia's index slipped 0.6 percent, easing
from Thursday's two-month high.
In Dubai, Emaar Properties rose 1.8 percent,
hitting a five-year intraday high after its quarterly profit
rose 50 percent to comfortably beat estimates.
Emaar's earnings added weight to signs of recovery in the
emirate's property and tourism sectors.
"It's very positive signal that the growth is there and
it's massive," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The
National Investor. "Institutional investors who were doubtful
about Dubai's property and tourism recovery will come back in
the game - it will take a few days or weeks for them to allocate
funds to Emaar."
Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent to a five-year peak.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.2 percent.
In Cairo, the benchmark index climbed 0.4 percent
after the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement for $4.9
billion worth of aid to Egypt.
The index closed below the intraday peak of 6,233 points -
its highest level since January 2011.
It has rallied 37 percent since June 24's 12-month low, with
shares rebounding following the army's ousting of former
President Mohamed Mursi, whom many blamed for mismanaging the
country during his one-year rule.
Heavyweight Commercial International Bank rose 1.5
percent and Upper Egypt Construction rose 4.4 percent.
The army-backed government has announced spending plans
worth 29.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.3 billion) to rejuvenate
the economy, and while some analysts have doubted Egypt's
ability to fund the stimulus package and cut its budget deficit,
the UAE aid - most but not all of which was previously announced
- could help plug some of the gaps.
Bullish global markets supported regional sentiment. World
equity indexes were near five-year highs on Friday as major U.S.
technology companies propelled Wall Street to another day of
gains, sending the S&P 500 index to close at a record.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index retreated 0.6 percent to 8,125 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 2,924 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 3,891 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,195 points.
QATAR
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 9,670 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,990 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,651 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 1,198 points.