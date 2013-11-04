MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains in cautious trade as Mursi trial begins; Gulf muted

| DUBAI
DUBAI Nov 4 Egypt's bourse gained in cautious
trading on Monday as ousted President Mohamed Mursi's trial
began, while most Gulf markets edged up with investors hungry
for fresh catalysts after strong early-year rallies.
Mursi's trial on charges of inciting violence was adjourned
to January 8 on Monday after he interrupted the session
repeatedly. His now-banned Muslim Brotherhood movement has said
it would continue staging street protests to pressure the army
to reinstate Mursi.
Cairo's benchmark index climbed 0.6 percent,
trading sideways since it hit a near three-year high last week.
"People are being cautious to avoid (losses due to) any
tensions," said Islam Batrawy, a Cairo-based trader. "The market
volumes are improving and there can be a more sustained upward
trend going forward but we need to see what might develop from
the court case."
Trading was also muted ahead of a holiday. Egypt's exchange
will be closed on Tuesday for a one-day holiday for the Islamic
New Year. Oman and Kuwait's bourses will also be shut.
In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark ticked up 0.2 percent
in dull trading.
Investors were cautious as the government began a crackdown
on illegal immigrant after amnesty expiration.
"When we have a better idea of what the impact is on
companies, investors will select sectors accordingly," said Asim
Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital. "Right now,
construction companies are complaining. If labour costs go up,
you'll see inflationary impact."
In Oman, the bourse rose 0.4 percent. Boosted by
quarterly earnings, the market hit a two-month high.
"Earnings have been mostly in line and some above our
expectations," said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital Markets
head of research. "Dividend buyers should start positioning in
the coming weeks. In the medium-term, the market should do
well."
The services sector will be the main draw for
dividend-seeking investors, while earnings growth expectations
in the industrial sector and attractive bank valuations may
support the market until the year-end, he added.
In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's bourse slipped
0.4 percent, its third decline in the last five sessions since
it hit a five-year peak.
The market is up 79.4 percent year-to-date. Investors have
already priced in quarterly earnings and are positioned for
Dubai to succeed in its bid to host World Expo 2020, analysts
say.
They see little near-term upside in prices should Dubai be
chosen to stage the exhibition. But if its bid fails there could
be a sharp sell-off. The winner will be announced on Nov. 27.
The next possible catalyst for the market will be dividends
and fourth-quarter earnings early next year.
Abu Dhabi's measure closed flat.
Elsewhere, Qatar's bourse climbed 0.5 percent and
Kuwait's index added 0.3 percent.
