MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies after calm holiday follows Mursi trial

| DUBAI
DUBAI Nov 6 Egypt's bourse made its biggest
one-day gain in almost two months on Wednesday as it resumed
trading after a public holiday that passed peacefully following
the start of ousted President Mohamed Mursi's trial.
The index jumped 2.4 percent to its highest level
since January 2011, the biggest one-day move up since Sept. 10.
"People were expecting violence in reaction to Mursi's trial
over the holiday, but nothing happened and things are easing
up," said Ashraf Akhnoukh, co-head of sales trading at CIBC
Brokerage.
Mursi's trial on charges of inciting violence was adjourned
to January 8 on Monday after he interrupted the session
repeatedly. His now-banned Muslim Brotherhood movement has said
it would continue staging street protests to pressure the army
to reinstate Mursi.
Sentiment was lifted across the board with only three stocks
on the 30-stock index in decline.
Commercial International Bank rose 4.1 percent and
Juhanya Food Industries advances 6.4 percent despite a
23-percent drop in quarterly profit announced on Tuesday
.
Egypt's bourse was shut on Tuesday for the Islamic New Year
holiday.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia measure extended gains for a
sixth straight session and edged up 0.2 percent to its highest
level since Aug. 22.
Petrochemical shares index advanced 1 percent as
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) climbed 1.5
percent. Investors have started shifting their focus away from
sectors like retail after third-quarter earnings showed improved
growth in petrochemical firms.
In Qatar, foreign institutional investors extended a buying
spree. The index climbed 0.4 percent to 9,953 points, its
highest close since Aug. 25. It has no resistance until the
year's peak of 10,109.50.
"There's a lot of institutional buying - they're
aggressively building positions," said Ahmed Shehada, head of
trading at QNB Financial Services. "With the current momentum,
the market could very well break the year's high."
The buying could be positioning for full-year dividends.
Investors tend to buy ahead of dividend announcements, which
begin at the end of the first quarter. Qatari firms pay among
the highest dividends in the region.
United Development climbed 2 percent, leading
trading by volumes. Heavyweight Industries Qatar rose
1.2 percent.
Foreign institutionals were net buyers, while foreign
individuals and Qataris were net sellers, bourse data showed.
In Oman, the benchmark climbed 0.2 percent, up for a
seventh consecutive session. Upbeat earnings helped the measure
rise 5.5 percent since it slumped to a two-month low in early
September.
Kuwait's bourse gained 0.3 percent.
UAE markets were mixed with Dubai's index flat and
Abu Dhabi's measure slipping 0.2 percent. Both bourses
have recorded sharp gains this year and investors are looking
for fresh catalysts before increasing positions. Dubai is up
78.9 percent and Abu Dhabi rose 46.2 percent year-to-date.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index rose 2.4 percent to 6,371 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 8,188 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 9,953 points.
DUBAI
* The index was flat at 2,903 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,845 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 7,919 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 6,734 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,196 points.