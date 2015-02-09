MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as oil steadies

* Saudi Electricity jumps after c.bank head urges subsidy
reform
* Dubai index nears major technical resistance
* Dubai's DAMAC plunges after proposing no cash dividend
* Qatar edges up on strong 2014 earnings, dividends
* Kuwait's NIG falls as owners may lose air terminal bid
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 9 Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Monday as the oil price paused in its rally and some news was
negative for local companies. Dubai outperformed the region as
its index neared major technical resistance.
Brent crude held around $58 per barrel as falling
U.S. oil rig counts and signs of strong U.S. economic growth
were balanced by a slump in Chinese imports, pointing to lower
fuel demand in the world's biggest energy consumer.
Saudi Arabia's stock index rose 0.5 percent to 9,390
points, closing above its 100-day average, now at 9,325 points,
for the second session in a row, a positive technical sign.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical climbed a further 1.1
percent, having surged its daily 10 percent limit on Sunday
after the oil ministry allocated more natural gas to the
company, allowing it to expand ethylene production at its
petrochemical complex in Jubail.
Saudi Kayan's larger affiliate Saudi Basic Industries
was up 0.9 percent.
Saudi Electricity Co jumped 2.2 percent after
Saudi Arabia's central bank governor called for reforms to the
country's lavish system of energy and water subsidies, although
his speech, published on the central bank's website late on
Sunday, gave no indication that the government actually planned
concrete action. Higher electricity tariffs could benefit the
company's bottom line.
Meanwhile, Dubai's index rose 1.2 percent as
blue-chip developer Emaar Properties added 1.1 percent
and its subsidiary Emaar Malls surged 4.6 percent.
The Dubai index ended at 3,941 points, nearing chart
resistance at 3,960-4,008 points, the late December and January
highs. Any break of this area would trigger a bullish right
triangle formed by the highs and lows since mid-December, and
pointing up in subsequent months to the 4,700-point area.
Healthcare and education firm Amanat surged 5.3
percent ahead of its board meeting on Wednesday to review 2014
results.
But property developer DAMAC plunged its daily 10
percent limit to 2.79 dirhams. The company on Monday proposed a
10 percent bonus share issue equivalent to 500 million dirhams
($136.1 million) but no cash payout for 2014; analysts had
forecast a dividend of 0.14 dirham, and the stock had shot up 73
percent this month ahead of the announcement.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged up 0.6 percent. Sharjah
Cement surged 5.5 percent after the company reported a
27 percent rise in 2014 net profit.
QATAR, KUWAIT
Qatar's bourse added 0.3 percent as Qatar
International Islamic Bank jumped 3.2 percent. The
lender reported a 10 percent increase in 2014 net profit and
proposed a cash dividend of 4.00 riyals per share on Monday, up
from 3.75 riyals it paid for 2013.
Medicare Group surged 4.6 percent after announcing
that its 2014 profit had doubled and proposing a dividend of
5.00 riyals per share, up from 3.00 riyals a year earlier.
Kuwait's index slipped 0.1 percent and National
Industries Group, owned by the Kharafi family, fell
1.0 percent after a technical committee in the public works
ministry recommended that all bids to build a new terminal at
the country's international airport be rejected.
In November, the tender committee for the project said a
consortium of Kuwait's Kharafi National, another firm owned by
the same family, and Turkey's Limak Holding had submitted the
lowest bid for the contract, worth 1.386 billion dinars ($4.78
billion). But the technical committee ruled that this bid was
too high, state news agency KUNA reported.
Meanwhile, Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the Gulf
State's largest sharia-compliant bank by assets, added 1.3
percent after posting a 35.8 percent jump in fourth-quarter net
profit on Monday.
KFH's net profit for the three months to the end of December
was 36.4 million dinars, according to Reuters calculations,
while Arqaam Capital had forecast 26.0 million dinars.
Egypt's stock market edged down 0.7 percent as some
of the recent top gainers pulled back, such as property
developers Talaat Moustafa Group and Medinet Nasr
Housing and Development, down 1.9 percent each. Both
stocks have outperformed the index, which is up 10.7 percent
year-to-date.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 9,390 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 3,941 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.6 percent to 4,647 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 12,667 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 9,884 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,749 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 6,691 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,440 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)