MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil retreats

* Saudi pulls back after outperforming rest of Gulf
* Dubai's DAMAC stabilises after sell-off on poor dividend
* QNB, Ezdan Holding lift Qatar
* Bank Nizwa's merger proposal to United Finance lifts Oman
* Egypt slides as security remains a concern
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 11 Most Gulf stock markets extended
losses on Wednesday as oil prices fell further, but positive
news from banks supported Qatar and Oman.
Brent crude slipped below $56 per barrel Tuesday on
expectations that oversupply in world markets would persist and
after an industry report saying U.S. crude inventories rose from
a record high.
Saudi Arabia's main equities index fell 1.8 percent
on Wednesday as petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries
lost 1.9 percent and National Commercial Bank
, the largest listed lender, tumbled 4.4 percent.
The kingdom's market has outperformed the region this year
and was up 11.6 percent as of Tuesday's close; all other Gulf
Cooperation Council markets have gained less than 5 percent.
Saudi Arabia did so well partly because of oil's rebound in
the last few weeks, which benefits petrochemicals, a major
sector on the local stock market. With oil now looking weak
again, investors may be reviewing their positions, or just
taking profits.
Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) was
another major drag, tumbling its daily 10 percent limit. The
firm announced a cash dividend of 1.45 riyals per share on
Wednesday, much lower than its 2012 payout of 3.5 riyals, even
though its 2014 profit was much higher than that for 2012. The
firm posted a loss and paid no dividend for 2013.
UAE, QATAR
Dubai's index edged down 0.6 percent as Emaar
Properties fell 1.5 percent and Arabtec lost
1.9 percent.
Property firm DAMAC, which had tumbled its 10
percent limit for two sessions in a row after offering no cash
dividend for 2014, stabilised and edged up 0.4 percent.
Shuaa Capital rose 1.2 percent after its
subsidiary obtained a licence to provide sharia-compliant
leasing products in the Saudi Arabian market.
Abu Dhabi inched down 0.1 percent as most large banks
declined. National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf
Bank slipped 0.7 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Qatar's index edged up 0.2 percent after NBK Capital
said in a report on Tuesday it considered Qatari banks more
immune to the lower oil price environment than their peers in
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
"Another factor to keep in mind for Qatari stocks in 2015 is
the potential increase in the foreign ownership limits (FOLs) to
49 percent of total outstanding shares from the current 25
percent, leading to fresh investment inflows," it said.
"Naturally, Qatar National Bank, given its size,
would be the major beneficiary in the event of an increase in
FOLs."
Qatar National Bank added 1.7 percent and was the main
support for the benchmark. Heavyweight property developer Ezdan
Holding, which will announce its earnings and dividend
later this month, also gained 1.7 percent.
OMAN, EGYPT
Oman's index rose 0.4 percent after Bank Nizwa
approached United Finance Co with a merger
proposal.
Nizwa surged its daily 10 percent limit and United Finance
jumped 4.1 percent. United Finance's board will consider the
proposal at its next meeting, the company said without giving
any details.
Egypt's market fell 1.3 percent as Commercial
International Bank slid 1.8 percent despite posting
strong fourth-quarter earnings. Most other stocks were also in
the red.
"We had a lot of incidents here and there on the security
side, so maybe this is a reflection of that. Security is quite a
sensitive issue now," a Cairo-based analyst said.
In the latest incident on Tuesday, suspected Islamist
militants set off five bombs in Egypt's second city Alexandria,
wounding 10 people.
Also, the Daily News Egypt newspaper reported on Tuesday,
citing the government, that Egypt's non-petroleum exports had
fallen 20 percent year-on-year, but the news was "not big enough
for the market to fall that much", the analyst said.
"Overall, fundamentally the companies are doing quite well
and things are going in the right direction," he said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)