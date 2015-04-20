MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips, other Gulf markets rise

* Tasnee, United Electronics disappoint Saudi investors
* But Saudi Telecom, Savola jump on positive Q1 earnings
* Dubai's DAMAC surges to record high ahead of earnings,
dividend
* Industries Qatar falls after profit slump
* Egypt extends losses
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Arabia's bourse pulled
back slightly on Monday after several companies reported poor
first-quarter earnings; other Gulf markets were positive,
although disappointing earnings slowed Qatar's advance.
The main Saudi index edged down 0.3 percent to 9,589
points, having surged 4.0 percent in the previous session on
news that the market regulator would allow foreigners to buy
local stocks directly from June 15.
Petrochemicals and titanium producer National
Industrialization Co (Tasnee) tumbled 5.4 percent
after the firm said it had swung to a first-quarter net loss,
which it blamed on lower sales prices and adverse moves in
foreign exchange hedging contracts at a subsidiary.
Tasnee made a net loss of 332.5 million riyals ($88.7
million) in the quarter; SICO Bahrain and NCB Capital had
forecast Tasnee would make a quarterly net profit of 150 million
riyals and 151 million riyals respectively.
Retailer United Electronics fell 9.7 percent after
reporting a 46 percent slump in first-quarter profits; the
market had expected a profit boost from King Salman's order to
pay two months' bonus salary to public sector employees during
the quarter.
Another retailer, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co,
surged 4.6 percent after posting a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly
profit.
Saudi Telecom, the Gulf's biggest
telecommunications operator by market value, jumped 3.2 percent
having reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit. It
made a net profit of 2.50 billion riyals; analysts polled by
Reuters had on average expected 2.32 billion riyals.
Saudi Arabia's largest food products firm, Savola Group
, rose 3.5 percent after posting an 11.2 percent jump
in first-quarter earnings on Sunday, exceeding its own forecast.
The firm made 470.5 million riyals ($128.2 million) in the
quarter, or 214.3 million riyals without gains from the sale of
a subsidiary, against its forecast of 178 million riyals. But
Savola said profit in the second quarter would be 429 million
riyals, down from 513.3 million riyals in the same period last
year.
Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour Turki said on Monday
that Saudi Arabia had put security forces on alert for a
possible militant attack on a shopping mall or energy
installation, and this may have made some investors more
cautious.
The Saudi index faces major technical resistance in the
9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly
coincides with the March peak; it would need to break cleanly
above that area to signal another leg up.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index rose 1.8 percent as property
developer DAMAC continued to dominate trading,
surging 11.8 percent to a new all-time closing high of 3.31
dirhams. The firm's board will discuss first-quarter results and
dividends on Tuesday.
Logistics firm Aramex jumped 5.5 percent after its
shareholders approved the distribution of a 0.14 dirham dividend
for 2014, up from 0.12 dirham a year earlier.
Abu Dhabi rose 0.7 percent and Union National Bank
jumped 3.5 percent after it reported a 20 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit. The lender made 610.8 million
dirhams ($166.3 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast an average of 547.4 million dirhams.
Qatar's index underperformed the Gulf and edged up
just 0.2 percent, largely because petrochemicals and metals
company Industries Qatar fell 1.1 percent, having
posted a 40 percent drop in first-quarter net profit.
The firm reported a profit of 951 million riyals ($261.2
million) for the three months to March 31, while analysts polled
by Reuters had on average expected 1.11 billion riyals.
Egypt remained gloomy after its rally ran out of steam last
week. The Cairo index fell 1.9 percent on Monday
despite strong earnings from Emaar Misr, the Egyptian
arm of Dubai developer Emaar Properties - it posted a
nearly six-fold increase in quarterly profit on Sunday. The
company has applied for listing but has not yet carried out a
public offer or started trading in Cairo.
Another developer, Heliopolis Company for Housing and
Construction dropped 3.3 percent after the firm said
on Monday its net profit rose 25.5 percent in the nine months to
end-March. While solid, the rate of growth was lower than in the
six-month period, when profits rose 36 percent.
Also, the company said last week it expected distributable
profit in the 2015/16 fiscal year to be 200 million Egyptian
pounds ($26.2 million); with the current year's nine-month
profit at 153.7 million pounds and 2013/14 at 183.9 million
pounds, this could mean further slowdown.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 9,589 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.8 percent to 4,095 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.7 percent to 4,657 points.
QATAR
* The index added 0.2 percent to 11,916 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.9 percent to 8,596 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 6,354 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.6 percent to 6,325 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,393 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)