MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed despite strong oil; Egypt extends rebound

* Fund managers turn positive on Gulf as oil rebounds -survey

* Saudi Arabia breaks through major technical barrier

* Dubai approaches its own chart barrier

* NBAD weighs on Abu Dhabi after flat Q1 profit

* VTB sees no good news for Qatar in upcoming MSCI index review

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, April 30 Gulf stock markets were narrowly mixed on Thursday after some companies reported mediocre first-quarter earnings, offsetting the positive impact of higher oil prices. Egypt rebounded further on hopes that new tax rules would be amended.

Oil's recovery this month, which looks likely to be the strongest since a sell-off that began last June, has boosted the sentiment of Middle East fund managers who are on balance once again moderately bullish on Gulf equities, according to a monthly Reuters survey published on Thursday.

The main Saudi index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,834 points and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), which is poised to benefit from oil's recovery, was the main support, climbing 1.8 percent.

Brent oil rose to a five-month high of $66.72 per barrel on Wednesday and traded above $66 on Thursday after the first crude stock drawdown in five months at the U.S. Cushing, Oklahoma hub suggested an oil glut might be starting to ease.

Brent crude is headed for a monthly gain of more than 20 percent and SABIC has surged 36 percent this month. Most other Saudi petrochemicals stocks were also positive on Thursday.

This helped Saudi Arabia's index confirm a break of major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak. It now faces no major chart resistance before the September peak of 11,160 points.

With year-to-date gains of 17.7 percent, Saudi Arabia is the top performer in the Gulf region. The publication of regulations allowing direct foreign investment in the stock market, scheduled for May 4, could provide a fresh catalyst for the market, although some analysts say local investors are overestimating the upcoming foreign fund inflows since equity valuations are quite high at present.

DUBAI, EGYPT

Dubai's index rose as much as 0.9 percent during the day but struggled with major technical resistance at its 200-day average of 4,250 points and closed just 0.3 percent higher at 4,229 points.

Emaar Malls Group, a unit of Dubai's biggest listed developer Emaar Properties, climbed 1.6 percent after reporting a 32 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The firm made 433 million dirhams ($117.9 million), beating the estimate of Naeem brokerage, which had expected 401 million dirhams. Emaar, the parent firm, rose 1.1 percent.

"Overall, we believe that EMG has fared quite well despite the ongoing macro headwinds such as falling crude prices, and a drop in the Russian rouble - which we believe has had some impact on Dubai tourism," Naeem said in a note.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.7 percent as National Bank of Abu Dhabi tumbled 6.7 percent. The lender reported a nearly flat quarterly profit on Wednesday, though it said growth in operating expenses would moderate in the remainder of 2015 after surging 29 percent in the first quarter.

Qatar fell 0.7 percent as most stocks declined, although telecommunications operator Ooredoo jumped 2.0 percent. It reported a 43 percent fall in first-quarter profit to 501 million riyals ($137.6 million) on Thursday; EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would earn 397.1 million riyals and 675.0 million riyals respectively.

Fund managers in the Reuters survey were slightly negative on Qatar, as opposed to other major Gulf markets. Also, brokerage VTB Capital said on Thursday that no new Qatari stocks were likely to be included in MSCI's emerging markets index in the May 12 semi-annual review, while Doha Bank could be dropped from the benchmark because of a decrease in its market capitalisation. The bank's shares fell 0.6 percent on Thursday.

Egypt's index jumped 2.2 percent, continuing a rebound from a four-month low hit this week. The market turned around after a group of investors who had sought to overturn an unpopular move to tax capital gains and dividends said they had submitted their compromise proposals to the government.

However, Egypt's finance minister said on Thursday that discussions over amendments to the tax concerned the payment mechanism. This may mean that market hopes for significant changes to the tax are overblown.

Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment firms, jumped 2.2 percent after it reported a full-year net loss of 879.6 million Egyptian pounds ($115.3 million) but said it would return to profit by the end of this year.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,834 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 4,229 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 4,647 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 0.7 percent to 12,164 points.

EGYPT

* The index jumped 2.2 percent to 8,672 points.

KUWAIT

* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 6,377 points.

OMAN

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 6,323 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,391 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)