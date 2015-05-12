MIDEAST STOCKS-Volatile oil, Yemen concerns leave Gulf markets mixed

* Brent oil slips in Asian trade, rises later in day
* Saudi index climbs on late-session buying
* Dubai's Union Properties extends losses after Q1 profit
slump
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank up ahead of MSCI index review
* Egypt slips after some companies report Q1 profit declines
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 12 Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Tuesday as oil prices swung from loss to gain and it remained
unclear whether an agreed truce in Yemen would take effect and
stay in place.
Saudi-led air strikes pounded the Yemeni capital Sanaa on
Tuesday, hours before a five-day truce was set to begin between
the alliance of Gulf Arab nations and the Iran-allied Houthi
militia that controls much of the country.
Brent crude, which fell in early trade, pared losses
and rose towards $66 a barrel as the Yemen conflict and a weaker
U.S. dollar lifted prices.
Oil's recovery helped the main Saudi stock index
edge up 0.5 percent as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries climbed 1.3 percent.
Kingdom Holding jumped 2.1 percent, extending
gains after a 6.2 percent surge in the previous session.
A development company which is building the world's tallest
tower in the city of Jeddah, and in which Kingdom has a stake,
said on Sunday that residential apartments at the tower would
likely go on sale later this year.
Newly listed Saudi Company for Tools and Hardware
was the top gainer, surging its daily 10 percent limit. The
retail tranche of the firm's initial public offer which ended
this month was covered 620 percent. Including shares sold to
institutional investors, the flotation raised around 504 million
riyals ($134.4 million).
Public offers in Saudi Arabia are usually heavily
discounted. Middle East Paper Co, which listed earlier
this month, soared as much as 71 percent before stabilising.
UAE, EGYPT
Other Gulf markets close earlier in the day and had little
if any time to react to oil's turnaround.
Dubai's stock index fell 0.4 percent and the most
traded stock, developer Union Properties, dropped 3.3
percent. The stock fell its daily 10 percent limit on Monday
after Union Properties said its first-quarter profit had fallen
to 28.1 million dirhams ($7.7 million) from 179.8 million
dirhams a year earlier.
Builder Arabtec, whose board was due to review
first-quarter earnings later on Tuesday, fell 1.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark inched up 0.1 percent thanks to
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), which rose 1.8
percent ahead of the semi-annual review of MSCI's emerging
markets index. Brokerage Arqaam has said MSCI could effectively
double ADCB's weighting in its benchmark when it announces the
changes late on Tuesday.
Bourses in Qatar and Kuwait slipped 0.2 and
0.1 percent respectively, but Oman inched up 0.1 percent
thanks to Al Madina Investment Co, which surged 8.6
percent after proposing a 5 percent cash dividend, its first
payout since 2012. It did not specify in its statement whether
the dividend was for 2014 of for the first quarter of this year.
Egypt's market edged down 0.2 percent as most
stocks declined after several smaller companies, which are not
part of the index, reported declining first-quarter profits.
Auto distributor GB Auto said on Tuesday its
first-quarter profit had fallen to 47.148 million Egyptian
pounds ($6.18 million) from 71.5 million pounds a year earlier.
Its shares were flat in very thin trade.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 9,627 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 4,056 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,594 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 12,250 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 8,674 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,383 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 6,323 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,389 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)