MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, UAE rise, Egypt falls on MSCI index review

By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 13 Index compiler MSCI's semi-annual
review lifted stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and
Qatar on Wednesday, but had little impact on Saudi Arabia and
was negative for Egypt.
MSCI published a standalone index for Saudi Arabia late on
Tuesday which includes 19 stocks and is largely the same as the
provisional Saudi index it compiled last year. One addition is
Al Tayyar Travel Group, which rose 0.8 percent on
Wednesday.
The index was released just before the Saudi market opens to
direct foreign investment on June 15. Since Saudi Arabia will
not be part of the emerging market universe for at least two
years, however, significant inflows of passive foreign funds are
not expected for now.
Instead, the kingdom's market was supported on Wednesday by
stronger oil prices. Brent crude rose above $67 per
barrel in Asian trade after jumping 3 percent in the previous
session, supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles would fall
for a second straight week as production slows. The Saudi stock
index climbed 0.5 percent to 9,672 points, confirming
technical support on its 200-day average, now at 9,569 points.
The rally in crude prices helped petrochemicals giant Saudi
Basic Industries jump 2.6 percent, and this pulled up
other Saudi stocks in the sector.
Meanwhile, telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) dropped 3.4 percent after the firm said on
Wednesday that it was studying the possibility of selling its
telecommunications towers but hadn't reached any agreement yet.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed
sources, that Mobily planned to sell its telecommunications
tower portfolio for up to $2 billion.
QATAR, ABU DHABI
Qatar's benchmark was the best performer in the Gulf
and rose 1.0 percent as Ezdan Holding and Qatar
Insurance surged 7.3 and 6.0 percent respectively.
MSCI added both stocks to its emerging markets index for the
first time in its semi-annual review, although the move
surprised some analysts.
VTB Capital and EFG Hermes cited data from Qatar's
depository showing three large shareholders together owned 94.1
percent of the company, leaving very little room for other
investors.
"It is possible that Ezdan could be dropped from the MSCI EM
index in short order if passive funds are not, in fact, able to
replicate the index," EFG Hermes said in a note, adding that
Qatar Insurance, according to its calculations, did not meet
MSCI's liquidity requirements.
Doha Bank edged up 0.4 percent after its weighting
in Qatar's section of the MSCI benchmark was increased to 4.8
percent from 3.0 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.4 percent as Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank surged 5.8 percent; its weighting in
the UAE subset of MSCI's index rose to 18.6 percent from 15.3
percent.
But First Gulf Bank and Union National Bank
fell 1.0 and 2.2 percent respectively after MSCI
announced no changes for them. Some market players had expected
both stocks to be upgraded.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's index rose 0.3 percent, thanks in part to
Emaar Malls which, as expected, was added to MSCI's
index and rose 1.5 percent.
The most traded stock in the emirate was Gulf Finance House
, up 2.0 percent after the Bahraini investment firm said
it had won a $91 million legal case at the Bahrain Chamber for
Dispute Resolution against two former executives over their
bonuses.
But builder Arabtec dropped 3.5 percent after it
posted a surprise firs-quarter loss of 279.82 million dirhams
($76.2 million), compared with a 137.89 million dirham profit in
the corresponding period of 2014.
Global Investment House had forecast Arabtec would make a
quarterly profit of 95 million dirhams, while SICO Bahrain had
estimated a profit of 20.2 million dirhams.
While it was positive for the Gulf, the MSCI review spooked
investors in Egypt, where the main index fell 1.7
percent in a broad sell-off.
Telecom Egypt tumbled its daily 10 percent limit
after MSCI excluded the stock from its emerging markets index,
leaving only three Egyptian stocks in it - Commercial
International Bank (CIB), Talaat Moustafa Group
and Global Telecom - which analysts said was
the minimum required for a country to stay in the benchmark.
"The fall to three stocks does indirectly put Egypt's
emerging market status at risk: the index becomes less diverse
-CIB is now 72 percent of the MSCI Egypt index - and investor
interest could fall, leading to lower turnover and market cap,"
EFG Hermes said.
The expected exit of foreign funds from Telecom Egypt could
be complicated by foreign currency shortages in the country, it
added.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 9,672 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,067 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 4,614 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 12,367 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.7 percent to 8,526 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.05 percent to 6,380 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,315 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 1,393 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)