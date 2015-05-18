MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges as capital gains tax delayed; Gulf mixed

* Egypt's govt freezes plans for capital gains tax, stocks surge

* Many names rise their daily 10 pct limits, may extend rally

* UAE markets continue to seesaw, lacking catalysts

* Dubai Parks & Resorts jumps after breaking chart resistance

* Qatar's Ezdan pulls back after surging on MSCI index inclusion

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, May 18 Egypt's bourse posted its biggest daily gain in 22 months on Monday after the government said it had put on hold a new tax on capital gains from stock market operations. Markets in the Gulf were narrowly mixed as a truce in Yemen expired.

The Cairo index surged 6.5 percent to 8,798 points, with all stocks positive. At least a dozen names, including blue chips Talaat Moustafa Group and EFG Hermes, surged their daily 10 percent limits, indicating the rally could continue in the next session.

The government froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains for two years, reversing a central component of its economic reform agenda that investors had criticised. It kept in place a 10 percent dividend tax.

The introduction of the new taxes last month sparked a sell-off by disgruntled investors, who complained that tax regulations were too complicated and would make the bourse less competitive than other markets. The main Cairo index fell 5 percent in April.

Putting the tax on hold "translates to a reduction in the cost of capital for investors in general - specifically, Egyptian and Gulf investors," Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a research note.

"At the same time, this also rules out earlier concerns over the actual implementation of the capital gains tax and the challenges that might arise on calculation and recoveries."

The Cairo index faces technical resistance at 8,860 points, this month's peak; any clean break would trigger a minor double bottom formed by the April and May lows and pointing up to around 9,400 points.

SAUDI, UAE

Saudi Arabia's stock index inched down 0.1 percent amid a mixed performance by local stocks after the Riyadh-led coalition resumed air raids against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Although Yemen is not a big concern for Gulf financial markets, renewed fighting and fears of escalation may have affected the sentiment of retail investors slightly.

Saudi Basic Industries and National Commercial Bank, the two biggest listed companies in the kingdom, slipped 0.5 and 0.9 percent respectively.

Saudi Airlines Catering lost 1.0 percent as its shares stopped carrying a quarterly dividend.

Dubai's stock index inched up 0.1 percent as local stocks were mixed. Dubai Parks and Resorts was one of the most traded stocks, surging 4.0 percent as it broke through technical resistance at 1.02 dirhams, a level from which it retreated a few times in April and May.

Shares in Egypt's Orascom Construction listed on the NASDAQ Dubai exchange rose 4.1 percent, echoing the rally in Cairo.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.7 percent as lenders First Gulf Bank and Union National Bank climbed 1.3 and 3.2 percent respectively.

Qatar's benchmark fell 0.5 percent as Ezdan Holding pulled back 6.2 percent, after surging 26 percent over the previous few days because of its inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index last week.

Oman's bourse edged up 0.3 percent but United Finance fell 0.8 percent after Bank Nizwa said it had withdrawn its proposal for a merger with the firm in the face of rival bids.

