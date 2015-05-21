MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up as oil rises; Egypt resumes rally

* Saudi oil shipper Bahri surges as freight rates hit 2015 high

* Petrochemicals rise in line with oil

* Dubai's Emaar agains as Amlak set to resume trading

* Egypt's bourse rallies again after profit-taking bout

* Developer SODIC surges on bullish outlook

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, May 21 Most major Gulf stock markets edged up on Thursday, supported by positive corporate news, while Egypt's bourse resumed a broad rally that had been sparked by the delay of an unpopular capital gains tax.

Brent oil rose towards $66 a barrel on Thursday, advancing for a second day and supported by expectations that a global supply glut is starting to ease and by fighting in Iraq.

The U.S. government's supply report on Wednesday showed crude inventories declined for a third week. Stockpiles had been at record levels due to excess supply, raising concern that storage capacity was getting tight.

The main Saudi stock index edged up 0.4 percent and oil shipper Bahri was the main support, surging 6.1 percent to a nine-year high of 53.50 riyals.

Rates for very large crude carriers (VLCC) for the benchmark route from the Middle East to Japan hit their 2015 high this week and data shows that Saudi Arabia is ramping up its output and exports.

Among other stocks, petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) climbed 0.4 percent, tracking crude prices, and the petrochemicals sector index rose 0.5 percent.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's index added 0.2 percent as Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest listed developer, rose 1.0 percent after Islamic mortgage provider Amlak, whose shares have been suspended since November 2008, said it would resume trading on Dubai's main bourse on June 2.

Emaar has a 45 percent stake in Amlak, according to Thomson Reuters data, and the resumption of trading would turn it into a more liquid asset.

Abu Dhabi's bourse edged up 0.4 percent as telecommunications firm Etisalat climbed 3.1 percent.

Qatar's bourse fell 0.6 percent as Ezdan Holding dropped 3.0 percent. The stock has dominated bourse activity in Qatar, surging and then swinging widely in speculative trades, since MSCI said on May 12 it would include it in its emerging markets index at the end of this month.

Egypt's index climbed 1.8 percent to 8,988 points, once again rising above technical resistance at 8,860 points, its early May peak. A clear break of that level would establish a double bottom pattern, paving way for further gains.

The Cairo government this week put on hold for two years the introduction of a 10 percent tax on capital gains, addressing one of the main concerns of local equity investors. The market surged on the decision but faced some profit-taking on Wednesday.

Property developer SODIC was Thursday's main support on , surging 6.6 percent to 12.90 pounds. According to NBK Capital which recommends the stock as a "buy" with a fair value of 17.50 pounds, the firm's management has told analysts in a conference call that sales prices have risen sharply this year, although the growth was likely to slow in the future.

"We continue to see SODIC as our top pick in the Egyptian real estate sector given its existing land bank in prime locations, good backlog visibility, strengthened balance sheet and strong track-record," NBK Capital said in a note.

Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, rose 0.6 percent on Thursday after announcing it would form a joint venture with Denmark's Arla Foods.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 9,768 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,119 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.4 percent to 4,651 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 12,443 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.8 percent to 8,988 points.

KUWAIT

* The index lost 0.7 percent to 6,332 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 6,383 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index was flat at 1,380 points. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Editing by Mtt Smith)