MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little but Saudi's Ma'aden surges to record

* Ma'aden hits record high on bullish production, earnings
outlook
* Almarai rises after announcing $5.6 bln capex plan
* Dubai's Marka surges after promising profit next year
* ADCB, Ezdan Holding rise ahead of MSCI-led inflows
* Egypt's MNHD, Saudi's Alhokair gain on mall project
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 26 Shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Ma'aden) helped lift the Riyadh bourse on Tuesday as
they surged to a record high, while other Gulf markets barely
moved and profit-taking continued in Egypt.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 0.8 percent and Ma'aden
gained 6.4 percent to 47.90 riyals, becoming the most heavily
traded stock and breaking through technical resistance at 46.30
riyals, where it had peaked in March and April.
Al Rajhi Capital this week raised Ma'aden's target price to
52.00 riyals from 41.00 riyals, citing its growing output and an
improving business outlook. Ma'aden said this month that its
massive smelter run jointly with U.S. group Alcoa, which
had experienced several technical glitches on start-up, would
produce above its initial capacity target this year.
Dairy firm Almarai rose 1.4 percent after its
board approved a capital investment plan for 2016-2020 which
will reach 21 billion riyals ($5.6 billion).
The firm said it wanted to double consolidated sales in the
period and expand its activities in farming, manufacturing,
distribution and logistics.
Foodmaker Savola Group, which has a 36.5 percent
stake in Almarai, rose 0.9 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Other Gulf markets were trendless and barely moved on
Tuesday. Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent as most
stocks declined in low-volume trading.
But retail and restaurant start-up Marka surged
5.7 percent after a company executive said it expected to turn
profitable in 2016, even though the firm had earlier targeted
profitability in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Marka also announced the completion of its first
international investment: a 65 percent acquisition in Icons, a
football memorabilia company, for 15.3 million dirhams ($4.2
million).
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.2 percent but Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank climbed 0.6 percent. MSCI increased
the stock's weighting in its emerging markets index in its
latest review, which will take effect at the end of this month.
Another stock upgraded by MSCI, Ezdan Holding,
rose 1.5 percent and was the main support for Qatar's index
, which inched up 0.1 percent. Ezdan will join the
emerging markets benchmark for the first time.
Egypt's market edged down 0.8 percent as Telecom
Egypt tumbled 4.3 percent ahead of its exclusion from
MSCI's emerging markets index. The move, which takes effect at
the end of this month, is likely to result in a sell-off by
passive funds which closely follow the MSCI benchmark; active
investors have already been selling in anticipation.
Meanwhile, property firm Medinet Nasr for Housing and
Development (MNHD) rose 1.9 percent after its board
approved an offer from Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz
Alhokair to build a mall at MNHD's Teegan development.
Alhokair, whose shares rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday, will own
and operate the mall for 50 years before transferring it to
MNHD, which in the meantime will receive a share of the mall's
revenues under the proposed deal. Beltone Financial Holding
, the main shareholder of MNHD with a 31.2 percent
stake, surged 9.1 percent.
"Such deals should help MNHD to significantly improve on its
financial performance and balance sheet, enabling it to unlock
significant value from its unutilised land bank," Cairo's Naeem
Brokerage said in a note.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 9,801 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 4,060 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,615 points.
QATAR
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 12,409 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 8,975 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.1 percent to 6,310 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,390 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 1,367 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)