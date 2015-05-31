MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds as World Cup fears ease; other markets weak

* Qatar defends winning 2022 cup bid, FIFA's Blatter
re-elected
* Gulf stocks hurt by MSCI index adjustments bounce back
* Dubai's Emaar Malls pulls back after surging on index
inclusion
* Saudi Arabia slips after negative security, macro
developments
* Egypt extends losses on fund outflows, gas shortage
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 31 Qatar's stock market rebounded on
Sunday after dropping at the end of last week on MSCI index
adjustments and news of arrests and criminal probes at world
soccer body FIFA. Other markets in the Middle East were mostly
negative.
The Qatari World Cup organising committee defended its
successful 2022 World Cup bid on Friday and FIFA President Sepp
Blatter secured re-election for a fifth term, partially easing
concern that Doha might conceivably lose the tournament hosting
rights.
Qatar's stock index, which had lost 4.1 percent in
respone to the FIFA news last week, climbed 1.2 percent on
Sunday. Petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar jumped
2.3 percent, also supported by oil's 5 percent surge on Friday.
But Ezdan Holding fell 0.9 percent, having tumbled
its daily 10 percent limit on Thursday. The stock had surged
ahead of its inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index, and
investors started booking profits after passive funds tracking
that benchmark adjusted their positions at the end of last week.
On the other hand, stocks that had been depressed by Ezdan's
inclusion, which reduced the weightings of other index
constituents, bounced back. Telecommunications firms Ooredoo
and Vodafone Qatar, for instance, surged 6.9
and 10.0 percent respectively.
Similarly, National Bank of Abu Dhabi rose 1.9
percent on Sunday after dropping 4.1 percent in the previous
session on reshuffling by passive funds which diverted some
money towards newly included stocks and those whose weightings
were increased. Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.3 percent.
One of the additions to the MSCI index was Dubai's Emaar
Malls, which tumbled 4.9 percent on Sunday after
surging 6.4 percent on Thursday.
Most other stocks in Dubai also fell and its main index
lost 1.9 percent, hitting a six-week low of 3,923
points.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's main index edged down 0.7 percent as
most stocks declined and trading volume was low compared with
activity in the last few weeks.
A fresh bomb attack by the Islamic State group may have hurt
retail investor sentiment in the kingdom. An Islamist militant
suicide bomber disguised as a woman blew himself up outside a
Shi'ite mosque in the eastern city of Dammam on Friday, killing
three other people. A week earlier, another attack at a Shi'ite
mosque killed 21 and wounded nearly 100 people.
Also, central bank data showed on Thursday that growth in
bank lending to the private sector in Saudi Arabia slowed to an
annual 9.5 percent in April, the lowest rate since September
2011.
Petrochemicals firm PetroRabigh dropped 2.2
percent to a one month-low of 23.45 riyals after the company
said on Sunday it had shut down a hydrogen-producing facility on
May 29 because of faulty pipes. PetroRabigh said it was still
assessing maintenance work needed as well as the financial
impact of the stoppage.
A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle Eastern
investment firms, published on Sunday, found 27 percent planning
to cut their allocations to Saudi equities in the next three
months and just 7 percent expecting to increase them.
They cited factors including high valuations and restrictive
rules covering the opening of the market to direct foreign
investment in June.
Egypt's index fell 1.5 percent on Sunday as most
stocks traded lower, continuing a decline which began last week
as Egypt's weighting in MSCI's emerging markets index was
reduced with Telecom Egypt's exclusion from the
benchmark.
Also, Egypt started rationing gas supplies to a number of
industrial consumers, such as steelmaker Ezz Steel,
last week as a rise of temperatures across the country led to an
increase in power consumption.
Ezz Steel shares dropped 3.1 percent on Sunday and Telecom
Egypt was down 3.4 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index lost 0.7 percent to 9,689 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.9 percent to 3,923 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,528 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 12,048 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.5 percent to 8,783 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 6,292 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.04 percent to 6,388 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,364 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)