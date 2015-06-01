MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds further; other Gulf markets edge up

* Saudi Arabia inches up as oil pares some losses
* Oil shipper Bahri jumps on borrowing plans
* UAE, Qatar stocks consolidate after MSCI-led fund flows
* Egypt falls as April non-oil exports drop 22.7 pct
* But El Sewedy rises on successful contract execution
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 1 Qatar's bourse led gains in the
Gulf on Monday as it recovered from a sell-off sparked by the
arrests and investigations at world soccer body FIFA last week,
while most other markets edged up in low-volume trade.
The Qatari benchmark rose 1.1 percent. Fears that
Doha might potentially lose the rights to host the 2022 World
Cup have abated this week after the country defended its winning
bid and FIFA head Sepp Blatter secured re-election.
Most stocks in Doha rose although Qatar Insurance
and Ezdan Holding fell 2.9 and 0.1 percent
respectively, having surged last month on their inclusion in
MSCI's benchmark.
Other Gulf markets mostly consolidated with a positive bias.
Brent oil fell as much as $1 to $64.56 per barrel during
the day but pared some losses and climbed back above $65 shortly
before Saudi Arabia's bourse closed, allowing Riyadh to
eke out a 0.05 percent gain.
Oil shipper Bahri was one of the main supports,
jumping 3.6 percent as the kingdom's Capital Market Authority
approved its plans to issue sukuk, the value of which has yet to
be decided.
Bahri is expanding its fleet and is set to benefit from
record high volumes of oil exports from the Gulf.
Among other stocks, petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries edged up 0.5 percent and Al Rajhi Bank
climbed 0.6 percent.
Yamamah Cement Co fell 1.8 percent as its shares
went ex-dividend.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index edged up 0.5 percent as most shares
climbed on low volumes. Heavyweight Emaar Properties
was the most traded stock and inched up 0.1 percent after its
Egyptian unit announced the details of its upcoming initial
public offer.
Engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull
International rose 0.7 percent after its unit won
contracts worth 350 million dirhams ($95.3 million) in Oman.
Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.7 percent as First Gulf
Bank jumped 2.0 percent, recovering from last week's
decline caused by funds shifting into stocks such as Emaar Malls
that were newly included in MSCI's emerging markets
index.
Egypt's index failed to hold to early gains and
edged down 0.4 percent as most stocks fell.
The state General Organization for Export and Import Control
said late on Sunday that Egypt's non-petroleum exports had
dropped 22.7 percent year-on-year in April and 21.0 percent in
the first four months of 2015.
However, El Sewedy Electric bucked the trend and
rose 1.1 percent after announcing it had connected the newly
built Attaqa power plant to the national grid ahead of schedule.
The company was a contractor for the government in the project.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.05 percent to 9,694 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 3,942 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.7 percent to 4,561 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 12,176 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 8,745 points.
KUWAIT
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,285 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 6,411 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,360 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)