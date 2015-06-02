MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up, tracking oil; volatile Amlak dominates Dubai

* Amlak recovers from initial plunge to close flat

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi rebounds after passive fund outflows

* Saudi oil minister reassures markets ahead of OPEC meeting

* Saudi's Bahri falls after bourse says stock closed to foreigners

* Egypt emerges from extended profit-taking bout

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, June 2 Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday after oil prices edged up and mortgage company Amlak Finance , which dominated activity in Dubai, pared early losses to close flat as it resumed trading following a suspension of nearly six years.

Amlak, which was not bound by the usual daily fluctuation limits on Tuesday, swung between a 23.5 percent loss and an 8.8 percent gain before closing at the same level where it had last traded in November 2008.

It accounted for almost a third of the day's total traded value on Dubai's bourse, whose main index rose 1.2 percent.

Trading in Amlak, part-owned by Dubai's biggest developer Emaar Properties, was halted in 2008 as credit markets dried up and the emirate's real estate prices crashed. The shares plunged 79 percent in the six months before their suspension.

The outlook for Amlak and the general business environment has improved greatly since 2008, but the company still faces financial pressures. It blamed amortisation charges for a 77 percent drop in first-quarter profit this year -- a sum of 911 million dirhams ($248 million) related to its restructuring will be amortised over 12 years.

Emaar, which has a 45 percent stake in Amlak, according to Thomson Reuters data, rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday. Most other stocks in Dubai were also positive.

Abu Dhabi's bourse was up 0.6 percent as National Bank of Abu Dhabi jumped 2.8 percent, recovering from passive fund outflows last week which were caused by the inclusion of new stocks in MSCI's emerging markets index.

Qatar's index inched up 0.1 percent and petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar rose 1.3 percent, tracking oil price gains.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Brent crude rose above $65 per barrel on Tuesday because of firm demand after dipping in earlier trade on expectations that OPEC would not cut output at its meeting this week.

Also, Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi said late on Monday that oil demand would pick up and tighten the market in the second half of the year, while supply would decrease.

The main Saudi stock index edged up 0.2 percent and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries added 0.5 percent.

Property developer Emaar Economic City rose 0.5 percent after announcing that one of its subsidiaries had secured a 1.0 billion riyal ($267 million) murabaha financing facility.

However, oil shipper Bahri fell 1.4 percent after the stock exchange said it was one of five local companies in which foreigners would not be able to buy shares when the market opens to direct foreign investment this month.

The other four companies are real estate developers and focus on the holy cities of Mecca and Medina; Saudi media have previously reported that this could be a reason for restrictions on ownership of their shares.

Egypt's benchmark added 1.2 percent as it rebounded after declining for six sessions in a row. That profit-taking bout was preceded by a rally due to news that the Cairo government was suspending for two years the introduction of an unpopular tax on capital gains.

Commercial International Bank, Egypt's biggest listed lender, jumped 2.6 percent and was the main support.

Other blue chips were also positive. Property firm Talaat Moustafa Group climbed 3.5 percent and Telecom Egypt added 3.3 percent, rebounding from a sell-off caused by its exclusion from MSCI's emerging markets index last month.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 0.2 percent to 9,717 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 3,990 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.6 percent to 4,590 points.

QATAR

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 12,185 points.

EGYPT

* The index increased 1.2 percent to 8,848 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,298 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 6,458 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index added 0.2 percent to 1,363 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Keith Weir)