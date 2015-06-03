MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's FIFA panic short-lived; Saudi slips, tracking oil

* Most big losers in Qatar unrelated to soccer
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 3 Qatar's stock market closed nearly
flat on Wednesday after a brief, panicked sell-off triggered by
Sepp Blatter's surprise resignation from world soccer body FIFA.
Dubai rose while other Gulf markets moved little.
The Doha index slid as much as 3.2 percent to a
seven-week low shortly after the market opened. Blatter's
decision to quit, just days after he was elected as FIFA
president for a fifth term, increased investor fears that Qatar
could be stripped of its right to host the 2022 World Cup.
Doha was awarded the World Cup in a 2010 vote. Corruption
probes into FIFA by Swiss and U.S. authorities have now raised
the prospect of key decisions made on Blatter's watch being
reviewed.
Blatter's resignation "is the primary driver for sure" for
the Doha market, said Amer Khan, senior executive at Shuaa Asset
Management in Dubai. "As and when further developments take
place, the market will react."
But selling of stocks eased later on Wednesday as buyers
emerged, believing there would be little real impact on Qatar's
wealthy economy even if it did lose the World Cup.
It is not yet clear whether Qatar faces any serious risk of
being deprived of the Cup. It has denied any wrongdoing in the
bidding process.
In any case, the world's biggest natural gas exporter could
easily afford the waste of several billions of dollars building
unused stadiums. Analysts believe most major infrastructure
building plans would go ahead anyway, since they are not
primarily aimed at World Cup visitors.
Most stocks closed little changed on Wednesday but Gulf
International Services surged 5.8 percent after
announcing some success in mitigating the impact of low oil
prices on its drilling rig business.
The company said late on Tuesday it had succeeded in leasing
out one of two idled jack-up rigs and the second was being
considered for work to start early next year.
Most of the day's big losers were affected by factors other
than World Cup speculation. Ezdan, down 2.6 percent,
is in profit-taking mode after jumping last month on its
inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index. Vodafone Qatar
, down 2.5 percent, double its quarterly net loss.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai added 1.0 percent in
active trade. Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest
listed developer, rose 0.3 percent.
Amlak Finance, which is not part of the index but
is 45 percent owned by Emaar, surged its daily 15 percent limit
and was the most traded stock in Dubai. Trading in Amlak had
been suspended for nearly six years because of debt problems
before it restarted on Tuesday, when the stock closed flat.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's stock index edged down 0.4 percent
after oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday as the
U.S. dollar strengthened and oversupply weighed on markets ahead
of a key meeting of OPEC oil producers.
Heavyweight petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries
, whose earnings are sensitive to oil prices, lost 0.4
percent.
Oil shipper Bahri tumbled 4.5 percent, extending
losses since the stock exchange said on Tuesday it was one of
five local companies in which foreigners would not be able to
buy shares when the market opens to direct foreign investment
this month.
The other four companies are real estate developers and
focus on the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
Another negative factor for the market was a relatively weak
purchasing manager index. Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil
private sector slowed to a 12-month low in May as expansion of
both output and new orders slackened.
In Egypt, business activity in the private sector, excluding
oil, shrank for the fifth month in a row in May but edged closer
to expansion as employment rose, a similar survey indicated.
The Cairo index rose 0.7 percent to 8,906 points
but closed well off its intra-day high of 8,953 points as Ezz
Steel gave up early gains and tumbled 5.7 percent
after swinging to an annual financial loss.
Egypt's biggest steelmaker reported a net loss of 836
million Egyptian pounds ($109.5 million) for 2014, against a net
profit of 528 million pounds in the previous year.
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said that although a loss had
been expected, the results were worse than its forecasts.
"Ezz Steel's performance seems hampered by a weaker global
backdrop, negative impacts from energy shortages, namely natural
gas, and expensive inventory overhang," it said in a note.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 9,679 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 4,029 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index inched down 0.01 percent to 4,589 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 12,182 points.
EGYPT
* The index increased 0.7 percent to 8,906 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,313 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 6,468 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,362 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Tom Heneghan)