MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall as OPEC maintains output, Yemen fighting escalates

* Saudi Arabia slips as oil posts weekly loss
* Qatar extends losses on oil, World Cup concerns
* Amlak surges for third day in otherwise weak Dubai
* Egypt falls after swinging to current account deficit
* Emaar unit IPO may siphon liquidity from other stocks
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 7 Most Gulf stock markets edged down
on Sunday after oil prices fell on the week and fighting in
Yemen intensified. Egypt was also weak following poor balance of
payments data.
Despite a rally on Friday, Brent crude fell 3.6
percent last week as OPEC left its output unchanged.
Yemen's dominant Houthi group and its allies fired a Scud
ballistic missile into Saudi Arabia, which the kingdom said it
had shot down on Saturday, in a major escalation of two months
of war. Fighting also intensified along the border between the
two countries.
Retail investors in the Gulf, and especially in Saudi
Arabia, have reacted negatively to the conflict and the latest
developments could further weigh sentiment.
The main Saudi index edged down 0.8 percent as most
blue chips fell and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
slipped 0.4 percent. Major lenders Al Rajhi Bank
and National Commercial Bank fell 1.3
percent each.
Retailer United Electronics slipped 0.3 percent,
having tumbled as much as 3.9 percent during the day. The firm
said on Sunday it planned to buy 51 percent stake in
International Regions Company, a fashion retailer for brands
such as DKNY, Kenzo, Max Mara, Koton, Jimmy Choo, and Ecco.
United Electronics did not disclose the price but said one
of its board members owned a stake in the target company.
Qatar's bourse slid 0.9 percent, extending a bout of
weakness which began last Thursday, after a U.S. law enforcement
official said the FBI's investigation of FIFA included the award
of World Cup hosting rights to Russia and Qatar.
But the biggest drag on the benchmark was conglomerate
Industries Qatar whose petrochemicals business is
sensitive to oil prices. The stock dropped 3.2 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index fell 1.1 percent with most stocks in
the red. But Amlak Finance, which accounted for almost
a half of total traded value in the emirate, surged its daily 15
percent limit for the third session in a row.
Amlak resumed trading on Tuesday after being suspended for
nearly six years because of debt problems. Dubai's index has
roughly doubled in that time.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.7 percent as blue chips First
Gulf Bank and Etisalat lost 1.3 and 0.4
percent respectively.
Egypt's bourse fell 0.6 percent after data showed
the country's current account deficit registered $4.1 billion in
the three months to March versus a surplus of $322.9 million in
the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations.
Some investors may also have sold stocks to free up cash for
the Emaar Misr flotation this month. The subsidiary of Dubai's
Emaar Properties aims to raise up to 2.55 billion
pounds ($334 million) in the largest initial public offer on the
Cairo exchange since 2007.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slid 0.8 percent to 9,588 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 3,989 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 4,554 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 11,982 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.6 percent to 8,729 points.
KUWAIT
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 6,329 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,454 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,367 points.
(Editing by David Evans)