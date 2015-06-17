MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets edge up, tracking oil; Saudi flat

* Foreign inflows into Saudi market still insignificant

* Market consolidates ahead of Ramadan lull

* Dubai investors switch from Amlak to Dubai Parks

* Stronger oil supports Industries Qatar

* Egypt's CIB pulls back after failing to break chart barrier

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, June 17 Most Gulf stock markets edged up on Wednesday after oil prices jumped, but the approach of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan limited gains because trading activity usually drops sharply during this period.

Saudi Arabia's main index closed nearly flat as stocks were mixed. Alinma Bank and Saudi Basic Industries, the two most heavily traded stocks, both fell 0.3 percent.

However, leading retail bank Al Rajhi, which could benefit from an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike later this year, rose 1.2 percent as investors awaited a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day after its policy meeting.

Saudi Arabia's peg to the U.S. dollar means it has to follow U.S. interest rate moves. A large proportion of bank deposits in Saudi Arabia bear no interest, so higher rates could boost lenders' margins. However, they could also slow loan growth so investors are being highly selective in buying banking shares.

Saudi Arabia opened its market to direct foreign investment this week, and some local investors had hoped this would energise stocks despite the approach of Ramadan, which begins on Thursday.

But modest volumes in the first three days of trade after the opening indicate foreigners have been slow to buy stocks. The latest exchange data showed no fresh, significant purchases by licensed foreign investors on Tuesday.

"It seems few (foreign institutions) are interested in or able to get qualified foreign investor status in Saudi Arabia," said Ilya Feygin, managing director at New York-based WallachBeth Capital.

Current high valuations for Saudi stocks and a requirement for same-day settlement of trades mean many foreigners are in no rush to enter Saudi Arabia. Many of those who do want to buy Saudi equities are content for now to continue doing so indirectly through channels such as participatory notes.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's main stock index edged up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. Almost a third of traded value was in Dubai Parks and Resorts, which surged as much as 5 percent to a record high of 1.26 dirhams before trimming its gain to 1.7 percent.

The stock had jumped 2.6 percent on Tuesday, even though the company, which is building several theme parks, made no announcements and does not expect to make a profit until 2018.

The second most-traded stock was Amlak Finance, which tumbled 5.5 percent. Amlak has also been a target of speculative flows since it resumed trading this month after a six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.

Abu Dhabi's bourse closed 0.8 percent higher as most blue chips rose. Telecommunications firm Etisalat climbed 0.9 percent and First Gulf Bank added 1.7 percent.

Qatar's index inched up 0.1 percent because of Industries Qatar, which rose 1.0 percent. Brent oil added about $1 on strong U.S. demand on Wednesday, which was positive for the firm's petrochemicals business.

Egypt's index was flat with an equal split between gainers and losers. Heavyweight Commercial International Bank fell 0.6 percent to 57.95 Egyptian pounds, retreating further after it failed this week to break through technical resistance at its March and May peaks of 59.01-59.20 pounds.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 0.01 percent to 9,543 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,088 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,580 points.

QATAR

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 11,884 points.

EGYPT

* The index added 0.01 percent to 8,557 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.1 percent to 6,267 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 6,469 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,367 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)