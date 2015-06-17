MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets edge up, tracking oil; Saudi flat

* Foreign inflows into Saudi market still insignificant
* Market consolidates ahead of Ramadan lull
* Dubai investors switch from Amlak to Dubai Parks
* Stronger oil supports Industries Qatar
* Egypt's CIB pulls back after failing to break chart
barrier
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 17 Most Gulf stock markets edged up
on Wednesday after oil prices jumped, but the approach of the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan limited gains because trading
activity usually drops sharply during this period.
Saudi Arabia's main index closed nearly flat as
stocks were mixed. Alinma Bank and Saudi Basic
Industries, the two most heavily traded stocks, both
fell 0.3 percent.
However, leading retail bank Al Rajhi, which could
benefit from an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike later this
year, rose 1.2 percent as investors awaited a statement from the
U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day after its policy meeting.
Saudi Arabia's peg to the U.S. dollar means it has to follow
U.S. interest rate moves. A large proportion of bank deposits in
Saudi Arabia bear no interest, so higher rates could boost
lenders' margins. However, they could also slow loan growth so
investors are being highly selective in buying banking shares.
Saudi Arabia opened its market to direct foreign investment
this week, and some local investors had hoped this would
energise stocks despite the approach of Ramadan, which begins on
Thursday.
But modest volumes in the first three days of trade after
the opening indicate foreigners have been slow to buy stocks.
The latest exchange data showed no fresh, significant purchases
by licensed foreign investors on Tuesday.
"It seems few (foreign institutions) are interested in or
able to get qualified foreign investor status in Saudi Arabia,"
said Ilya Feygin, managing director at New York-based
WallachBeth Capital.
Current high valuations for Saudi stocks and a requirement
for same-day settlement of trades mean many foreigners are in no
rush to enter Saudi Arabia. Many of those who do want to buy
Saudi equities are content for now to continue doing so
indirectly through channels such as participatory notes.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's main stock index edged up 0.2 percent on
Wednesday. Almost a third of traded value was in Dubai Parks and
Resorts, which surged as much as 5 percent to a record
high of 1.26 dirhams before trimming its gain to 1.7 percent.
The stock had jumped 2.6 percent on Tuesday, even though the
company, which is building several theme parks, made no
announcements and does not expect to make a profit until 2018.
The second most-traded stock was Amlak Finance,
which tumbled 5.5 percent. Amlak has also been a target of
speculative flows since it resumed trading this month after a
six-year suspension during which it restructured debt.
Abu Dhabi's bourse closed 0.8 percent higher as most
blue chips rose. Telecommunications firm Etisalat
climbed 0.9 percent and First Gulf Bank added 1.7
percent.
Qatar's index inched up 0.1 percent because of
Industries Qatar, which rose 1.0 percent. Brent oil
added about $1 on strong U.S. demand on Wednesday, which was
positive for the firm's petrochemicals business.
Egypt's index was flat with an equal split between
gainers and losers. Heavyweight Commercial International Bank
fell 0.6 percent to 57.95 Egyptian pounds, retreating
further after it failed this week to break through technical
resistance at its March and May peaks of 59.01-59.20 pounds.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)