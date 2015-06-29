MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall again on Greece; no panic in Tunisia

* Saudi petchems, Ma'aden drag down market
DUBAI, June 29 The Greek debt crisis continued
to push down Middle Eastern stock markets on Monday after Athens
imposed capital controls and shut banks, raising the prospect of
Greece leaving the euro zone.
Gulf economies are better insulated from such an event than
many areas of the world, because they do not depend on foreign
investment and governments can use huge fiscal reserves to
continue spending heavily.
But market sentiment in the region was hurt by a broad slide
of Asian and European stocks and a near 2 percent drop in Brent
oil to just above $62.0 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia's stock index slid 1.6 percent.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose
earnings would be depressed by lower oil prices, sank 2.4
percent. Mining company Ma'aden tumbled 5.0 percent.
But Saudi Ground Services, which listed last
Thursday, jumped its 10 percent daily limit for a third day in a
row to 66.50 riyals. SICO started the stock with a buy rating
and a target price of 74 riyals.
Dubai's index slipped 0.3 percent. Property
developers, which could see European investors' demand for their
real estate hit by any fresh euro zone crisis, were weak; Emaar
lost 0.4 percent.
But top Dubai bank Emirates NBD, a creditor of
Limitless, gained 2.2 percent after the real estate developer
reported progress in its debt restructuring. Limitless said it
would repay 2.07 billion dirhams ($564 million) to creditors and
had won the approval of almost 90 percent of banks to extend its
remaining debt to December 2018.
Abu Dhabi's index dropped 0.8 percent as Etisalat
lost 2.9 percent after saying a further earnings
restatement and provisions at its Saudi Arabian unit Etihad
Etisalat would hit its own earnings.
Egypt's market slid 1.7 percent; a fresh economic
slump in Europe could hurt a key export market and deprive it of
tourism revenue. Global Telecom dropped 1.9 percent.
Tunisia's stock market reopened and fell 1.0
percent after Friday's attack on a holiday resort which killed
39 people. Before the attack, it was trading near record highs.
The attack is expected to slow Tunisia's economy and hit
reserves by damaging its tourist industry, a major source of
foreign currency.
But the modest scale of the market's fall on Monday
suggested investors were not panicking, and fund managers
believe any balance of payments crisis is unlikely, given the
country's comfortable level of foreign reserves and its ability
to count on Western aid.
