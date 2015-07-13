MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rally modestly on Greece; Egypt falls

* Foreigners net buyers across Gulf
* Dubai leads gains
* Saudi petrochemicals slip on weak oil, ex-dividend SAFCO
* Other Gulf stocks sensitive to oil also fall
* Egypt's rally falters as local investors resume sell-off
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, July 13 Gulf bourses rose on Monday in
line with a global equities rally due to the Greek bailout
agreement, but a drop in oil prices because of a likely Iran
nuclear deal limited gains in the region.
Brent crude fell 1.8 percent as Tehran and six world powers
were on the brink of finding a nuclear deal that would bring
sanctions relief and more oil to the already oversupplied
market.
Saudi Arabia's bourse, the most sensitive in the
Gulf to oil prices because of its heavyweight petrochemical
sector, was the weakest performer on Monday and edged up just
0.2 percent.
The petrochemical sector index fell 0.4 percent,
although that was to a large extent because of Saudi Arabia
Fertilizers Co (SAFCO), which dropped 3.1 percent as
it went ex-dividend.
But other sectors were mostly positive, supported by some
strong second-quarter earnings. Food maker National Agriculture
Development Co surged 5.9 percent after posting a 25.4
percent year-on-year increase in quarterly profit.
National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) added
0.9 percent. It said after trading closed that its
second-quarter net profit more than doubled thanks to increased
fleet size and rates for transporting spot crude.
UAE, EGYPT
The region's biggest gainer of the day was Dubai which, as a
regional logistics and financial hub, could benefit the most
from increased foreign trade and investment in Iran if the
sanctions are lifted.
The emirate's index rose 0.9 percent with most
stocks positive. Heavyweights Emaar Properties and
Dubai Islamic Bank added 2.1 and 1.5 percent
respectively.
Neighbouring Abu Dhabi's bourse gained 0.6 percent
and Qatar edged up 0.4 percent. But oil-sensitive stocks
in both markets were weak. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
tumbled 6.9 percent and petrochemicals giant
Industries Qatar lost 0.7 percent.
The more positive news on Greece boosted global appetite for
risk so investors from outside the region were net buyers on all
major markets in the Middle East, data from local bourses
showed.
But their buying failed to support Egypt's market,
which fell 1.4 percent as local investors resumed a sell-off,
after a drop in trading volume in the previous session indicated
that the market's rally was faltering.
The Cairo benchmark had risen in the two previous days after
sinking to a one-year low on concerns over exchange rates,
security and an energy shortage.
The property sector came under particularly heavy pressure
on Monday. Palm Hills Development tumbled 4.8 percent
and Medinet Nasr Housing lost 4.5 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,270 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 4,053 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.6 percent to 4,758 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 11,938 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 7,587 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 6,203 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.3 percent to 6,479 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 1,335 points.
