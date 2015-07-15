MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up ahead of Eid holidays

* Saudi's Yansab jumps on Q2 results, supports parent SABIC

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, July 15 Stock markets across the Middle East rose on Wednesday, tracking global equities, as investors prepared for an extended break to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Saudi Arabia's main index climbed 0.7 percent despite mixed second-quarter earnings and a pull-back in oil prices.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) rose 1.9 percent after subsidiary Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) reported a 63 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday but just beat analysts' forecasts.

Yansab, whose shares jumped 2.5 percent on Wednesday, made a net profit of 227.4 million riyals ($60.6 million) in the three months to June, against forecasts averaging 213 million riyals. SABIC has yet to publish its own quarterly financials.

Food maker Savola Group, which holds a controlling stake in an Iranian edible oil company, rose 1.0 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) fell 1.8 percent after a 27 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 270 million riyals; analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an average 380.4 million riyals.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's index added 1.2 percent as heavyweight Dubai Islamic Bank jumped 2.0 percent. The lender has not yet reported its earnings, but another Dubai bank, Emirates NBD, posted a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, broadly in line with analyst estimates.

Another local bank, Mashreq, surged 4.4 percent before its own earnings announcement. After trading closed, Mashreq reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, according to Reuters calculations.

Port operator DP World, which trades on the smaller NASDAQ Dubai exchange, jumped 3.6 percent to $23.00 helped by the sanctions decision. Also, JP Morgan this week raised its target price for the stock to $25.80 from $19.40 and upgraded it to "overweight" from "neutral". Nomura on Wednesday resumed coverage of DP World with a "buy" rating.

Another Dubai logistics company, Aramex, rose 2.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.7 percent and developer Aldar Properties rose 1.9 percent after announcing first half sales worth 1.9 billion dirhams ($517 million). It has yet to report second-quarter profit figures.

Qatar's bourse edged up 0.5 percent and Commercial Bank of Qatar rose 1.3 percent after posting net profit on Tuesday up 17.3 percent year-on-year.

Egypt's index jumped 2.6 percent, with Commercial International Bank up 2.1 percent after Moody's raised its outlook for Egypt's banks to stable from negative.

Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries jumped 3.1 percent after a 64 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

Stock markets across the Middle East will close for Eid al-Fitr, some starting on Thursday, but dates will differ between countries.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 9,338 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 4,102 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.7 percent to 4,810 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 12,021 points.

EGYPT

* The index jumped 2.6 percent to 7,883 points.

KUWAIT

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 6,268 points.

OMAN

* The index added 0.1 percent to 6,544 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 1,338 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)