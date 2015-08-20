MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop on oil but Saudi bounces from 8-month low

* Saudi stabilises, down 11.9 pct this month
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 20 Most Middle East stock markets
fell on Thursday as oil prices and global emerging market
equities extended their slump, but Saudi Arabia bounced off an
eight-month low and edged up after dropping for seven sessions
in a row.
The main Saudi stock index closed 0.3 percent
higher, having tumbled as much as 3.5 percent earlier in the
day. Most local stocks turned positive by the end of the
session, after heavy losses this month which saw the bourse lose
$50 billion in market capitalisation.
The market, which had shrugged off oil's weakness in June
and July, finally began to adjust to it this month, and is down
11.9 percent so far in August.
In a Reuters poll at the end of July, Middle East asset
managers were most bearish on the Riyadh bourse, citing its
expensive valuations compared with the rest of the region.
But now some analysts say certain stocks are becoming more
attractive.
"We are seeing emerging opportunities in some stocks, but
they are medium- and long-term, not short-term," said Abdullah
Alawi, assistant general manager and head of research at
Aljazira Capital in Riyadh.
"We might see some more stability in coming days but we
don't rule out more pressure on the index. It's a very sensitive
and sentiment-driven market at the moment."
One of the main supports for the index was Saudi Arabian
Mining Co (Ma'aden), which surged 4.3 percent. The
price of copper, one of its products, rallied on Thursday,
helped by a weaker dollar.
GULF, EGYPT
Other markets across the Gulf, which had previously
performed better than Saudi Arabia, came under heavy pressure
after U.S. crude oil futures hit their lowest since 2009.
Dubai's index dropped 3.2 percent to 3,710 points, its
lowest close in more than four months.
Technical analysis indicated a triple top formed by the
peaks since April, and triggered this week, points down to the
3,600-point area.
Developer Emaar Properties, the most traded stock,
tumbled 5.2 percent and its smaller competitor DAMAC
was down 2.1 percent.
With a diversified business base, Dubai's economy is
relatively well insulated from tumbling oil prices, but there is
concern over the impact of cheap oil on neighbouring economies
and a possible withdrawal of money by Saudi investors burned by
the plunge of their own stock market.
Abu Dhabi fell 1.4 percent and closed exactly on its
May low of 4,512 points, which is a technical support level.
Qatar's market dropped 2.5 percent, catching up with
other Gulf bourses after outperforming in recent days. Kuwait's
index, which had also outperformed, fell 1.9 percent,
its biggest daily loss since late March.
Oman's benchmark slipped 1.0 percent to an
eight-month closing low of 6,090 points after Finance Ministry
data showed the country had posted a budget deficit of 1.92
billion rials ($4.98 billion) in the first half of this year,
against a 250.0 million rial surplus a year earlier, because of
lower oil export prices.
This means that the country's 2015 budget plan, which
envisages a full-year deficit of 2.5 billion rials and was based
on an average oil price of $75 per barrel, may be impossible to
implement without adjustments.
Egypt's main index fell 0.9 percent. Although local
stocks were roughly equally split between gainers and losers,
heavyweight Commercial International Bank (CIB), down
1.2 percent, set the direction for the benchmark.
Pharos Securities said late on Wednesday that CIB was still
not cheap enough to go overweight on it.
"We believe a tactical underweight is the preferred course
of action in the short term, given what seems to be an upcoming
perfect storm for emerging markets and given that the bank
trades only 6.9 percent below our fair value estimate," it said
in a note.
"This perfect storm, which could be triggered by a rate hike
in the U.S. in September, significantly raises the risk of a
steep Egyptian pound devaluation versus the dollar in the very
short term, which may deter foreign investors from building
aggressive long positions in Egyptian equities in general and
CIB in specific."
Ezz Steel fell 1.0 percent after the company said
its first-quarter loss had widened to 136 million Egyptian
pounds ($17.4 million) from 19 million pounds a year earlier.
Ezz said it had to reduce output after being unable to
secure enough raw materials because of foreign currency
shortages in the country.
