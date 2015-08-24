MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi plunges 5.9 pct as region continues slide

* Gulf markets adjusting to cheap oil paradigm
* Saudi index breaks chart support, hits 29-month low
* Market has lost 23 percent in August
* Dollar/riyal forwards, Saudi CDS continue rising
* Other markets fall less steeply, see bargain-hunting
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 24 Saudi Arabia's stock market
plunged 5.9 percent on Monday, leading another day of losses
across the Middle East as the region reacted to sliding oil
prices and a deteriorating global environment.
"Markets in the Gulf are changing their expectations and
looking at the possibility of different conditions in future:
lower oil prices, perhaps lower government spending," said Adel
Merheb, director of equity capital markets at Dubai's Shuaa
Capital.
For that reason, the sell-off in the Gulf may have further
to run, despite valuations that have become considerably cheaper
in the last few days, he added.
The Saudi index's drop brought it to a 29-month low
of 7,025 points, breaking major technical support on its
December low of 7,226 points.
The index, which had plunged 6.9 percent on Sunday, has now
lost 23 percent in August, erasing more than $100 billion of
market value.
U.S. dollar/Saudi riyal forwards edged up to fresh
12-year highs on Monday as banks hedged against the risk of
riyal depreciation. Saudi credit default swaps,
used to insure against a sovereign default, also rose.
The kingdom has over $600 billion of net foreign assets, so
bankers and economists think it is in no danger for the
foreseeable future of breaking its currency peg or defaulting on
its debt, which is currently miniscule.
But the market movements show how oil's relentless slide is
eroding confidence in the Saudi economic model. The government
has still not publicly released a detailed plan to cope with an
era of cheap oil.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the kingdom's biggest
petrochemical producer, lost 7.0 percent on Monday while the
petrochemical sector index plunged 7.3 percent. The
sector's earnings are directly linked to falling global oil
prices.
Miner Ma'aden, which had risen in early trade,
closed down 9.6 percent.
GULF, EGYPT
Other Gulf markets also fell but less steeply as
bargain-hunters, who had deserted the markets on Sunday,
returned. The Dubai index came well off its early lows
and ended down 1.4 percent at 3,402 points, after plunging 7.0
percent on Sunday.
Some beaten-down second-tier stocks rebounded, such as
bourse operator Dubai Financial Market, up 4.0 percent.
Merheb said, however, that it was by no means clear where
Dubai's market would bottom. He noted that the index was still
about 5 percent above its low in December, when Brent crude oil
hit a low of $45 a barrel; oil is now at $43 and
falling.
Abu Dhabi's stock index lost only 0.5 percent as a
few blue chips rose; Aldar Properties gained 3.4
percent and First Gulf Bank rose 0.7 percent.
Qatar's market slid 1.7 percent but Islamic bank
Masraf Al Rayan edged up 0.4 percent.
Egypt's stock index, which had tumbled 5.4 percent
on Sunday, lost a further 1.9 percent, caught up in the global
emerging markets rout.
All of the 10 most heavily traded Egyptian stocks dropped
but some second-tier stocks bounced back, with Credit Agricole
Egypt surging 5.5 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index plunged 5.9 percent to 7,025 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 3,402 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 4,265 points.
QATAR
* The index slid 1.7 percent to 10,573 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 1.9 percent to 6,654 points.
KUWAIT
* The index lost 1.6 percent to 5,816 points.
OMAN
* The index sank 3.0 percent to 5,736 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 1,305 points.
(Editing by Larry King)