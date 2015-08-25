MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges 7.4 pct in heavy trade as region rebounds

* Saudi trading volume highest since May 2014
* Top petrochemical firm SABIC up 10 pct daily limit
* Dollar/Saudi riyal forwards, Saudi CDS pull back
* Other Gulf markets up but close before much of global
rally
* Egypt's Palm Hills Development bounces 8.7 percent
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market surged
7.4 percent on Tuesday as the region rebounded from several days
of heavy selling, encouraged by stronger oil prices and rising
global bourses.
The main Saudi stock index's leap to 7,543 points
was accompanied by the highest trading volume since May 2014, a
positive technical signal. It followed a slide which had taken
the index down 23 percent in August, erasing over $100 billion
of market value.
The bourse's rebound, which accelerated in late trade,
partly eased concern about pressure on the Saudi riyal's peg to
the U.S. dollar. One-year dollar/riyal forwards fell 15
percent and five-year Saudi credit default swaps
, used to insure against a sovereign debt
default, dropped to 100 basis points from 120.
Fund managers are unwilling to say Gulf markets have
bottomed, though, as long as oil prices haven't established a
clear floor. Technical indicators suggested the stock markets
were very oversold for the short term, making a temporary
rebound likely.
Nevertheless, Tuesday's recovery in Saudi blue chips
suggested some institutional investors felt the market had
become reasonably valued after its slide.
Top petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries
soared its 10 percent daily limit, as did Alinma Bank.
Miner Ma'aden gained 8.4 percent.
Other Gulf bourses closed before global markets had extended
their gains. Dubai's stock index surged 4.6 percent to
3,558 points, Abu Dhabi climbed 1.6 percent and Qatar
added 3.2 percent.
United Arab Emirates real estate shares in particular were
bought back, with blue chip Emaar Properties up 3.4
percent and DAMAC Properties surging 7.7 percent. Abu
Dhabi's Aldar Properties gained 7.0 percent.
Some speculative shares favoured by Dubai retail investors
soared. Amlak Finance jumped its daily 15 percent
limit and builder Arabtec added 9.8 percent.
Qatar's most heavily traded stock, Vodafone Qatar,
climbed 4.2 percent.
Egypt's market rose 2.8 percent as China's decision
to cut interest rates and bank reserve requirements eased, at
least temporarily, the panic in emerging markets.
All of the 10 most heavily traded Egyptian stocks rose with
beaten-down property developer Palm Hills Development
up 8.7 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index surged 7.4 percent to 7,543 points.
DUBAI
* The index jumped 4.6 percent to 3,558 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.6 percent to 4,334 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 3.2 percent to 10,906 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 2.8 percent to 6,837 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 5,835 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 5,760 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.04 percent to 1,304 points.
(Editing by Larry King)