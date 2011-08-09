MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar slump to March lows, global woes weigh

| DUBAI
DUBAI Aug 9 Gulf stocks tumbled to new lows on
Tuesday, led by bourses in Qatar and the UAE, as a panic
sell-off in U.S. and Asian markets over fears of a new global
downturn shook investor confidence.
Markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar fell back to
their lowest levels since March, when the Middle East was hit by
widespread political unrest.
Dubai's index fell 2 percent to its lowest close
since March 9, raising year-to-date losses to 11.4 percent. Abu
Dhabi's benchmark dropped 1.3 percent to its lowest close
since March 8.
World stocks sank sharply for a 10th session running on
Tuesday, racking up a 20 percent loss since early May.
Higher-than-expected inflation data from China added to investor
concerns, with the United States slowing and its credit rating
downgraded, and Europe reeling under a debt crisis.
"Sentimental factors like panic, fear and lack of confidence
are dictating the direction of markets rather (than)
fundamentals of companies," said Mohammed Yasin, CAPM Investment
chief investment officer. "Hence it is very difficult to say
where this will stop in the short term."
Dubai heavyweights, Emaar Properties and Emirates
NBD , lost 2.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.
In Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties sagged 3.3 percent,
Dana Gas tumbled 5.2 percent and First Gulf Bank
was off 4.1 percent.
A sharp drop in oil prices added to concerns for Gulf
states, like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which are heavily reliant
on oil-driven revenues.
Brent crude slumped to its lowest levels in six months on
Tuesday, crossing the $100 level briefly on mounting worries
about prospects for the world economy.
Qatar's index shed 1.8 percent to close at its lowest
level since March 8.
Heavyweight Industries Qatar slumped 4.1 percent.
"As the dust settles, a lot of regional investors will look
at their backyards and feel more confident," said Shakeel
Sarwar, head of asset management at investment bank SICO in
Bahrain.
"Yes, nobody wants to catch a falling knife but there are
good buying opportunities out there."
Elsewhere, Oman's benchmark slipped 1.8 percent,
crossing a two-year low.
Large-caps tumbled, with Bank Muscat falling 3.1
percent while and Bank Dhofar slumping 5 percent.
In Kuwait, the index fell 1.3 percent, hitting a
fresh seven-year low. Logistics firm Agility slumped
3.7 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index tumbled 2 percent to 1,444 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 1.3 percent to 2,578 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark fell 1.8 percent to 8,071 points.
OMAN
* The index slumped 1.8 percent to 5,505 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure dropped 1.3 percent to 5,882 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.7 percent to 1,265 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)