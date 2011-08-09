MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar slump to March lows, global woes weigh

DUBAI Aug 9 Gulf stocks tumbled to new lows on Tuesday, led by bourses in Qatar and the UAE, as a panic sell-off in U.S. and Asian markets over fears of a new global downturn shook investor confidence.

Markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar fell back to their lowest levels since March, when the Middle East was hit by widespread political unrest.

Dubai's index fell 2 percent to its lowest close since March 9, raising year-to-date losses to 11.4 percent. Abu Dhabi's benchmark dropped 1.3 percent to its lowest close since March 8.

World stocks sank sharply for a 10th session running on Tuesday, racking up a 20 percent loss since early May. Higher-than-expected inflation data from China added to investor concerns, with the United States slowing and its credit rating downgraded, and Europe reeling under a debt crisis.

"Sentimental factors like panic, fear and lack of confidence are dictating the direction of markets rather (than) fundamentals of companies," said Mohammed Yasin, CAPM Investment chief investment officer. "Hence it is very difficult to say where this will stop in the short term."

Dubai heavyweights, Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD , lost 2.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties sagged 3.3 percent, Dana Gas tumbled 5.2 percent and First Gulf Bank was off 4.1 percent.

A sharp drop in oil prices added to concerns for Gulf states, like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which are heavily reliant on oil-driven revenues.

Brent crude slumped to its lowest levels in six months on Tuesday, crossing the $100 level briefly on mounting worries about prospects for the world economy.

Qatar's index shed 1.8 percent to close at its lowest level since March 8.

Heavyweight Industries Qatar slumped 4.1 percent.

"As the dust settles, a lot of regional investors will look at their backyards and feel more confident," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at investment bank SICO in Bahrain.

"Yes, nobody wants to catch a falling knife but there are good buying opportunities out there."

Elsewhere, Oman's benchmark slipped 1.8 percent, crossing a two-year low.

Large-caps tumbled, with Bank Muscat falling 3.1 percent while and Bank Dhofar slumping 5 percent.

In Kuwait, the index fell 1.3 percent, hitting a fresh seven-year low. Logistics firm Agility slumped 3.7 percent.

