MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt leads as region rebounds from global fears

CAIRO/DUBAI Aug 10Egyptian share led a regional rebound from multi-month lows on Wednesday as global investors took comfort in a U.S. pledge to keep interest rates near zero for two more years.

Egypt's share index jumped 4.1 percent, lifting after three days of sharp declines that took shares to their lowest level since April 2009.

"The gain is all a rebound from the drastic fall, simply a correction, especially that Egypt was one of the most to fall in the region," said Omar Darwish, a trader at CIBC Brokerage.

"We will see leaps in finance and real estate stocks that were suspended."

Egypt's biggest-listed developer, Talaat Moustafa surged 5.4 percent, Investment bank EFG-Hermes jumped 7.2 percent and Pioneers Holding closed up 7.1 percent.

Benchmarks in Dubai and Qatar rose from five-month lows, recovering 1.2 and 0.7 percent respectively.

"We have seen a strong correlation in both ways with international markets but the consequences of all this mess should be less important here than in Europe or U.S.," says Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at the National Investor, an investment management firm in Abu Dhabi.

Bellwether Emaar Properties gained 1.5 percent, and contractor Arabtec climbed 3.1 percent.

In Qatar, Barwa Real Estate closed 2.5 percent up and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan rose 1.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) climbed 4.3 percent, helping the emirate's index climb 1 percent.

TAQA rose as much as 7 percent intra-day after reporting that second quarter net profit more than doubled, beating analysts' forecasts.

"There is strength across the region in names that were hammered in the last few days. It's too early to come back aggressively in the market, except for stock-picking," said Henin.

Certain telecoms and petrochemicals stocks are looking attractive at current levels, he added.

Saudi shares also mirrored the widespread improvement and closed 0.5 percent higher.

Chemical stocks rose with Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) climbing 0.7 percent, Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co (Safco) gaining 1.2 percent and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) adding 0.5 percent.

The Saudi market was also helped by rising oil prices.

Brent crude prices were up on Wednesday, following sharp losses on Tuesday.

"We saw an over-reaction for oil price fall," said the National Investor's Henin. "Some of these companies didn't follow oil price when it went up in last six months, so the price correction shouldn't be so sharp - you can accumulate names at these levels."

Bucking the regional trend, Omani oil services firm Renaissance Services fell 2.2 percent, dragging the index 0.6 percent lower ahead of expected second-quarter earnings.

"The negative sentiment continues here, with selling in the services sector from speculators," said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager. "The main thing we are still worried about is the global market."

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The measure surged 4.1 percent to 4,662 points.

DUBAI

* The index jumped 1.2 percent to 1,461 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark rose 0.7 percent to 8,127 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index advanced 1 percent to 2,603 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,039 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 5,471 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure gained 0.3 percent to 5,901 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure climbed 0.6 percent to 1,272 points.

(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)