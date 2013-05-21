MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi up for fifth session; regional mkts mixed

DUBAI May 21 Saudi Arabia's bourse rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as renewed buying momentum in bluechips drove the index higher. Other regional markets were mixed.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's largest chemicals producer, gained 1.6 percent, helping lift the sector's index by 1 percent.

Banking and petrochemical shares have underperformed the market for most of 2013 but are now catching up due to attractive valuations, according to analysts. Some concerns however, remain.

"There are some difficulties for the petrochemical sector with commodity prices falling," said Faisal Al-Othman, portfolio manager at Riyadh-based Arab National Bank. "But Saudi companies will maintain their competitive advantage due to government subsidies."

Brent oil futures fell towards $104 per barrel on Tuesday on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its quantitative easing programme, which could damage fragile demand. Prices were as high as $119 a barrel in early February.

The banks shares measure added 0.6 percent.

Developer Dar Al Arkan declined in heavy trade for a second session, losing 0.6 percent. Shares in the firm have been volatile this week on speculation around a dividend payout.

On Monday, the company said it won't pay a dividend for 2012 as it retains cash to fund business growth - the stock fell 6.3 percent following the announcement.

The kingdom's benchmark climbed 0.7 percent to a fresh one-year high. The region's largest equity market is up 8.1 percent in 2013 but lagging its peers.

In the United Arab Emirates, the two main bourses fell for a second day as investors booked profits from an early-year surge.

Dubai's index dropped 0.9 percent, trimming 2013 gains to 42.9 percent.

Large-caps weighed, with Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD down 1.7 and 1.6 percent respectively.

Drake and Scull rose 1 percent after it won a $461 million contract in Saudi Arabia.

"The rally in the UAE was very fast and it was expected to see a correction," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor.

"Valuations have been re-rated and are now at par with other regional markets. Going forward, there are a few factors that will add to the positive sentiment."

Dubai has bid to host Expo 2020, which if successful could trigger further market gains, Adou said. MSCI's decision on whether to upgrade the UAE and Qatar to emerging market status is another potential catalyst, he added.

Index compiler MSCI will announce its verdict in June, having opted against upgrading the two countries from frontier markets status on several occasions previously.

Abu Dhabi's measure declined 0.4 percent, down for a second session since Monday's 54-month high.

Elsewhere, Doha's index slipped 0.3 percent off of Monday's 28-month peak as a catch-up rally faltered. It is up 8.4 percent since April 15's 2013 low.

In Kuwait, the benchmark climbed 1.4 percent to its highest close since June 2009. It has finished higher in 21 of the last 23 sessions.

"Positive expectations towards Kuwait's economy and the market in particular are the main reasons for the index gain," said Fouad Abdulrahman Alhadlaq, deputy general manager at Al Dar Asset Management. "Irrespective of company financials, people have this belief, which is not yet supported by evidence, that the coming period will be positive for overall business."

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 7,355 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 2,319 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index retreated 0.4 percent to 3,510 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent to 9,037 points.

KUWAIT

* The index rose 1.4 percent to 8,242 points.

EGYPT

* The index retreated 0.5 percent to 5,407 points.

OMAN

* The index declined 0.3 percent to 6,367 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure gained 0.4 percent to 1,167 points.