MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt sinks 3.6 pct as political crisis deepens

* Egypt violence blocking efforts to form government
* Foreign investors remain net sellers of stocks
* But currency and bond prices strengthen slightly
* Expectations for major aid from Gulf in near term
* Q2 earnings optimism boosts UAE markets
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, July 8 Egyptian stocks fell sharply on
Monday as the country's political crisis deepened, with violence
on the streets blocking efforts to form a new government
following the ouster of president Mohamed Mursi.
At least 51 people were killed when, according to Islamist
demonstrators enraged by the military's overthrow of Mursi, the
army opened fire during morning prayers at the Cairo barracks
where he is being held. The military said it was repelling an
attack by "a terrorist group".
The markets have become partly inured to such violence, and
although Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood leadership called for an
uprising against the army, many analysts doubt the body as a
whole has the will or the public support for such a campaign.
But the latest killings had larger political consequences:
the ultra-conservative Islamist Nour party, which initially
backed the military intervention, said it was withdrawing from
stalled negotiations to form an interim government for the
transition to fresh elections.
Without a smoothly operating transition government, Egypt is
unlikely to be able to begin addressing economic problems such
as a ballooning budget deficit, or to negotiate a long-delayed,
$4.8 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund.
The benchmark stock index lost 3.6 percent,
extending its losses since it jumped to a one-month high last
Thursday immediately after Mursi was overthrown. It has now
given up more than a third of its gains since it began rallying
in late June.
Investors have not completely abandoned hopes that an
effective, technocratic government will be installed. Yields
dropped at a government bond auction on Monday while the
Egyptian pound strengthened slightly in both the official
and the black markets.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have strong
political motives to ensure stability in a post-Mursi Egypt, are
widely expected to provide large amounts of financial aid as
soon as in coming days. Egypt's central bank governor visited
Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Nevertheless, little fresh private money looks likely to go
into Egyptian assets until there is a lot more clarity on the
political outlook. Exchange data on Monday showed foreign
investors were net stock sellers, against Egyptian buyers.
"Foreigners are quite rattled by the political change and
they won't be buyers until there's more clarity on the economy
and politics," said Simon Kitchen, director of regional strategy
at EFG-Hermes in Cairo.
DUBAI RALLIES
United Arab Emirates markets rallied as investors bought
shares ahead of second-quarter earnings announcements in coming
weeks. But trading volumes stayed thin with many investors away
for summer holidays.
Dubai's defensive stocks, which tend to pay high dividends,
and some others expected to post strong quarterly earnings
growth led a rally on the bourse.
"What you've seen today is accumulation in certain
securities that people are expecting will announce good Q2
results," said Marwan Shurrab, fund manager and head of trading
at Vision Investments. "It's retail buying backed by
institutional buying and defensive stock-picking."
Budget carrier Air Arabia and telecom operator Du
advanced 3.6 percent and 5.3 percent. Contractor Arabtec
rose 2.9 percent after the firm said its 2.4 billion
dirham ($653 million) rights issue was oversubscribed by nearly
30 percent; the offer period was extended after it initially
failed to sell out.
Dubai's index climbed 2.6 percent to finish at
2,341 points, its highest close since June 20.
Mohab Maher, senior manager of the institutional desk at
MENA Corp, said the break of the 2,300 mark was a trigger for
investors to buy, with the next target at 2,500 points.
In Abu Dhabi, the emirate's index gained 1.8 percent
to close at its highest finish since June 19. Aldar Properties
rose 4.9 percent, and heavyweight banks also gained.
In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark slipped 0.3 percent,
edging off Sunday's 15-month high as some investors opted to
book gains in banking shares. The sector's index dipped
0.5 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.6 percent to 2,341 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.8 percent to 3,645 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,695 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 3.6 percent to 5,123 points.
KUWAIT
* The index retreated 0.7 percent to 7,934 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 6,464 points.
QATAR
* The index declined 0.9 percent to 9,283 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,192 points.