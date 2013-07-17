MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai up as Air Arabia jumps to near 5-yr high

| DUBAI, July 17
DUBAI, July 17 Dubai-listed budget carrier Air
Arabia surged to a near five-year high on Wednesday,
leading a rally on the emirate's bourse ahead of UAE
second-quarter earnings.
Air Arabia jumped 8.3 percent to reach its highest level
since October 2008 and was also the biggest gainer and top
trader on the market.
"Air Arabia has been our favourite pick since the beginning
of the year because it's a defensive stock that also has a high
growth story," said Marwan Shurrab, fund manager and head of
trading at Vision Investments.
"Not only institutions are piling in but retail (investors)
are also aggressively buying - it has the best dividend yield in
the market," he added.
Air Arabia has a 12-month forecast of a 6.4 percent yield,
which compares with 4.7 percent for a selection of regional
stocks, according to Reuters data.
The company has already paid its annual dividend for 2012,
which may indicate many recent buyers are long-term investors.
Goldman Sachs last week gave the stock a 'buy' rating.
Dubai's index rose 2 percent to 2,495 points,
resuming a rally but failing to break the 2,501-level chart
resistance - the four-and-half-year intraday peak hit on June 3.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent to hit a
new 57-month high, its ninth consecutive gain.
In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical shares fell for a third
session.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the Gulf's
largest listed company, slipped 0.5 percent.
Three of SABIC's units - Saudi Kayan, Saudi
Arabian Fertilizer Co (Safco) and Yanbu National
Petrochemical Co (Yansab) - have reported
below-forecast earnings that trailed estimates.
National Petrochemical fell 3.7 percent after the
firm reported a quarterly net profit of 10.8 million riyals
($2.88 million). NCB Capital had forecast National Petrochemical
would make a quarterly profit of 238 million riyals.
"The significant earnings miss was primarily driven by
lower-than-estimated plants' operating rates during the
quarter," Ankit Gupta, assistance vice-president of research at
NBK Capital said in a note.
Gupta did however highlight that these results showed
National Petrochemical had become profitable in its third
quarter of operations.
This is in contrast to Saudi Kayan which has yet to make a
quarterly profit nearly two years after starting production.
The kingdom's benchmark eased 0.05 percent, its
second loss in three days since hitting a 15-month high.
In Qatar, the index climbed 0.4 percent to a
five-week peak.
Qatar National Bank rose 1.8 percent to new
all-time high. The lender last week posted a 24 percent increase
in second-quarter profit, beating estimates.
QNB is among Doha bluechips expected to draw in additional
foreign buyers after index compiler MSCI upgraded Qatar to
emerging market status.
Elsewhere, Egypt's main benchmark slipped 0.3
percent to ease from Tuesday's six-week high.
Foreigners were net sellers against Egyptian buyers, bourse
data showed. Civil unrest overshadowed upbeat investor sentiment
on the formation of an interim cabinet.
Thousands of supporters of deposed Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi demonstrated outside the prime minister's office
on Wednesday in a "day of steadfastness".
