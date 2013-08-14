MIDEAST STOCKS-Political violence pushes Egypt down 1.7 pct; Qatar outperforms

* Egypt in steepest daily drop since early July
* But market still up over 20 pct from late June
* Qatar market strongest in Gulf after Q2 earnings
* Index passes 10,000 points, first time since 2008
* Bahrain soft ahead of opposition protests
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 14 Egypt's stock market fell sharply
on Wednesday as security forces in Cairo moved to disperse
demonstrators supporting deposed President Mohamed Mursi,
sparking violent clashes across the north African country which
have killed at least 29 people.
The Egyptian index sank 1.7 percent to close at
5,549 points, very near the day's low of 5,546.
It was the steepest daily drop since early July but, despite
the violence, Wednesday's fall was smaller than drops of 3
percent or more recorded in response to other bouts of political
instability since last year.
Many investors hope a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood
will help the army-backed government assert its control and
begin to rebuild the economy, and are willing to tolerate a high
level of violence in the meantime.
Because of these hopes, the index is still up more than 20
percent from its June low. It has major technical support around
5,450 points, where it peaked in May and July.
Mohabeldeen Agena, a senior analyst at Cairo's Beltone
Financial, said underlying buying support for the market
remained strong and described Wednesday's drop as mostly the
result of profit-taking.
"I think that any minor dive close to 5,400 is a strong buy
opportunity," he said. "We're heading toward 6,000 before the
end of this quarter."
Foreign investors and Arab investors were net buyers of
stocks on Wednesday, while Egyptians were net sellers, exchange
data showed.
But the latest violence may make it even harder to launch
political negotiations, involving a wide range of groups
including Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, that are needed to hold an
inclusive parliamentary election before a return to civilian
rule.
Without inclusive elections many investors, particularly
foreigners, will hesitate to put large amounts of money into the
stock market.
In a report earlier this week Raza Agha, chief economist for
the Middle East at VTB Capital in London, said he was staying
underweight on Egyptian assets because the economy would remain
weak for some time and it was difficult to see a way out of the
political morass.
"A sustainable/acceptable (to both sides) middle ground
between all this is unclear," he said.
After the market closed on Wednesday, officials said the
Egyptian stock exchange and banks would be shut on Thursday
because of the violence.
QATAR CLIMBS
Most Gulf markets moved narrowly; technical outlooks remain
bullish but there has been almost no concrete news this week to
trigger fresh buying.
Qatar outperformed, gaining 0.9 percent to breach
10,000 points for the first time since September 2008 on the
back of strong earnings announced in the last several weeks.
The Qatar Exchange said first-half earnings at 41 listed
companies, excluding Vodafone Qatar which has a different
financial year, had risen 13.6 percent from a year ago.
The Qatar index is technically long-term bullish after its
clean break last month above the January 2011 peak of 9,290
points, which coincided with the 61.8 percent retracement of the
drop from June 2008. There is now no major technical barrier
before the June 2008 peak of 12,637 points.
Bahrain slipped 0.1 percent as buyers stayed away due
to major anti-government protests planned for later on Wednesday
by pro-democracy activists inspired by events in Egypt.
The Bahraini government vowed to "forcefully confront"
demonstrators and prosecute those responsible for "incitement",
perhaps with newly toughened anti-terrorism laws.
