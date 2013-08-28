MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stabilise after plunging on Syria

* Retail selling fades as burst of margin calls eases
* Dubai fell 7.5 pct in early trade, ends down only 1.3 pct
* Syria escalation might have little real impact on Gulf
* Saudi Arabia rises as petrochemical shares gain
* Egypt triggers bearish head and shoulders pattern
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 28 Gulf stock markets stabilised by
the close on Wednesday after plunging in early trade on the
prospect of an escalation of Syria's civil war, as the United
States threatened a military strike on Damascus over the use of
chemical weapons.
Stocks had also tumbled on Tuesday and selling resumed on
Wednesday morning as local retail investors, who have dominated
trade in recent weeks, scrambled to lock in some of the large
gains posted this year. Margin calls caused selling to snowball.
But by Wednesday afternoon, the pressure from margin calls
had eased and some investors were starting to buy back shares.
Dubai's index, which tumbled 7.0 percent on Tuesday
and as much as 7.5 percent on Wednesday morning, ended the day
down just 1.3 percent at 2,516 points, after rebounding sharply
from near technical support on its 100-day average at 2,342
points.
Saudi Arabia, which lost 2.1 percent in early trade,
ended 0.4 percent higher.
As global oil prices climbed in response to the Syrian
tensions, some Saudi petrochemical stocks rose in sympathy.
Saudi Kayan jumped 2.6 percent and Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) gained 1.3 percent.
Many analysts and fund managers said the Syrian conflict had
merely served as a trigger for a wave of profit-taking that
would have happened anyway, given the size of Gulf markets'
gains this year. Dubai is still up 55 percent year-to-date.
It is not clear if any escalation in Syria would affect the
Gulf significantly, unless it developed into a full-scale
military conflict involving Iran, which most analysts believe is
extremely unlikely. Middle East tensions actually help the Gulf
in one way, by pushing up global oil prices.
The fundamental economic picture in the United Arab Emirates
and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in general is "still
very attractive", said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset
Management in Dubai.
"A lot of things look pretty attractive where they sit right
now, such as Abu Dhabi banks that hiked dividends and are
looking at growth next year," he said.
Khan added institutional investors had largely stayed out of
the recent wave of selling in the region and might now start
buying blue chips if they had missed part of this year's uptrend
or wanted to rotate between sectors.
Dubai's trading turnover fell during periods when the market
was weak on Wednesday and increased when it was rebounding - a
positive technical sign which suggested substantial buying
interest remained at the lows.
The market now faces technical resistance around 2,600
points, which served as support earlier this month.
EGYPT
Egypt's market fell sharply on Wednesday, a sign that
investor optimism after last month's ouster of President Mohamed
Mursi was fading and the country's severe economic difficulties
were again weighing on stocks.
The index dropped 2.1 percent to 5,226 points, its
lowest close since July 9. The fall, which started with a gap
down at the opening, was technically bearish as it triggered a
head and shoulders pattern formed by the peaks since July. The
height of the pattern points down to the 5,000-point area.
A report in the al-Ahram newspaper, which said Egypt's
interim cabinet was about to approve a plan to stimulate the
economy over the next nine months, did not prompt buying of
stocks.
The plan involves providing additional investments of at
least 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.4 billion), the newspaper
quoted Planning Minister Ashraf al-Arabi as saying.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 2,516 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 2.2 percent to 3,737 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 7,708 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 7,751 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 2.3 percent to 9,548 points.
EGYPT
* The index sank 2.1 percent to 5,226 points.
OMAN
* The index lost 3.0 percent to 6,641 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 1,190 points.