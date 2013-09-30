MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets retreat on U.S. worries; Dubai has best quarter in 6 years

* Dubai rockets 24 pct in Q3

* Falls on Monday, but still outperforms global markets

* Saudi posts strongest quarter since early 2012

* Egypt retreats from technical resistance

* Kuwait down but blue chips still bought

By Nadia Saleem

DUBAI, Sept 30 Most regional markets slipped on Monday as fears of a U.S. government shutdown spurred slight profit-taking, but Dubai's bourse booked its biggest quarterly gain in nearly six years.

Dubai's index shed 0.3 percent, easing off Sunday's near five-year high. That trimmed its third-quarter gain to 24.3 percent, its best performance since late 2007. Trading volume in the quarter was the highest in four years.

Shares in Dubai were boosted during the quarter by heavy retail investor activity after index compiler MSCI upgraded the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to emerging market status, which is expected to bring in fresh funds worth about $500 million to each country.

A recovery in the local real estate market, and expectations that Dubai will this November win the right to host the World Expo 2020, are also buoying the market, which is up 70 percent year-to-date.

"There's some pull-back, mainly on uncertainty about increasing allocations with the fears affecting international markets," Marwan Shurrab, fund manager and head of trading at Vision Investments, said of Monday's trade.

A Reuters survey of fund managers published on Monday found many wary of the size of Dubai's gains, with a plurality saying they expected to reduce allocations to the emirate in the next three months.

But retail investor interest in Dubai is so high that its momentum may continue for a while. It again outperformed global markets on Monday; MSCI's emerging market index was down 1.2 percent.

Despite the global jitters, "I see the markets continuing their major uptrend going into year-end, supported by key factors like Q3 earnings. Expect to see more inflows with regards to MSCI emerging market positioning," Shurrab added.

SAUDI

In Saudi Arabia, the index ticked up 0.2 percent from a two-week low, bucking a downbeat regional trend. It climbed for a third consecutive quarter, gaining 6.2 percent in the three months - its strongest quarterly rise since early 2012.

The Reuters survey of fund managers found them very bullish on Saudi Arabia, with 75 percent expecting to increase their allocations there in the next three months and none expecting to cut allocations.

In Egypt, the benchmark index fell 0.8 percent to 5,621 points, extending declines from Thursday's seven-month high. It failed to confirm a break of chart resistance at 5,682 points, the August peak.

"We saw some healthy profit-taking after the strong run we had," said Islam Batrawy, deputy director of sales and trading at Egypt's Naeem Brokerage. "People are taking some cash off, plus we tracked the selling pressure from global markets.

"Most probably, we will consolidate around current levels and trade sideways in coming days in the range of 5,600-5,500."

Kuwait's index slipped 0.5 percent, but blue chips outperformed smaller stocks because of end-of-quarter "window dressing" by funds. The Kuwait 15 sub-index, comprised mainly of blue chips, gained 0.5 percent.

The wider benchmark was flat for the quarter, after seeing two consecutive quarters of double-digit percentage gains.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 2,763 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index gained 0.1 percent to 3,843 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,965 points.

QATAR

* The index retreated 0.2 percent to 9,608 points.

KUWAIT

* The index declined 0.5 percent to 7,767 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 5,621 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 6,647 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index eased 0.08 percent to 1,194 points.