MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets retreat on U.S. worries; Dubai has best quarter in 6 years

* Dubai rockets 24 pct in Q3
* Falls on Monday, but still outperforms global markets
* Saudi posts strongest quarter since early 2012
* Egypt retreats from technical resistance
* Kuwait down but blue chips still bought
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 30 Most regional markets slipped on
Monday as fears of a U.S. government shutdown spurred slight
profit-taking, but Dubai's bourse booked its biggest quarterly
gain in nearly six years.
Dubai's index shed 0.3 percent, easing off Sunday's
near five-year high. That trimmed its third-quarter gain to 24.3
percent, its best performance since late 2007. Trading volume in
the quarter was the highest in four years.
Shares in Dubai were boosted during the quarter by heavy
retail investor activity after index compiler MSCI upgraded the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar to emerging market status, which
is expected to bring in fresh funds worth about $500 million to
each country.
A recovery in the local real estate market, and expectations
that Dubai will this November win the right to host the World
Expo 2020, are also buoying the market, which is up 70 percent
year-to-date.
"There's some pull-back, mainly on uncertainty about
increasing allocations with the fears affecting international
markets," Marwan Shurrab, fund manager and head of trading at
Vision Investments, said of Monday's trade.
A Reuters survey of fund managers published on Monday found
many wary of the size of Dubai's gains, with a plurality saying
they expected to reduce allocations to the emirate in the next
three months.
But retail investor interest in Dubai is so high that its
momentum may continue for a while. It again outperformed global
markets on Monday; MSCI's emerging market index was
down 1.2 percent.
Despite the global jitters, "I see the markets continuing
their major uptrend going into year-end, supported by key
factors like Q3 earnings. Expect to see more inflows with
regards to MSCI emerging market positioning," Shurrab added.
SAUDI
In Saudi Arabia, the index ticked up 0.2 percent
from a two-week low, bucking a downbeat regional trend. It
climbed for a third consecutive quarter, gaining 6.2 percent in
the three months - its strongest quarterly rise since early
2012.
The Reuters survey of fund managers found them very bullish
on Saudi Arabia, with 75 percent expecting to increase their
allocations there in the next three months and none expecting to
cut allocations.
In Egypt, the benchmark index fell 0.8 percent to
5,621 points, extending declines from Thursday's seven-month
high. It failed to confirm a break of chart resistance at 5,682
points, the August peak.
"We saw some healthy profit-taking after the strong run we
had," said Islam Batrawy, deputy director of sales and trading
at Egypt's Naeem Brokerage. "People are taking some cash off,
plus we tracked the selling pressure from global markets.
"Most probably, we will consolidate around current levels
and trade sideways in coming days in the range of 5,600-5,500."
Kuwait's index slipped 0.5 percent, but blue chips
outperformed smaller stocks because of end-of-quarter "window
dressing" by funds. The Kuwait 15 sub-index, comprised
mainly of blue chips, gained 0.5 percent.
The wider benchmark was flat for the quarter, after seeing
two consecutive quarters of double-digit percentage gains.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 2,763 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 3,843 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,965 points.
QATAR
* The index retreated 0.2 percent to 9,608 points.
KUWAIT
* The index declined 0.5 percent to 7,767 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 5,621 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 6,647 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index eased 0.08 percent to 1,194 points.