MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed as turnover shrinks; Sembcorp Salalah shines

* Turnover falls before long Eid holidays
* But Oman's Sembcorp Salalah jumps 25 pct in debut
* Saudi banks mixed after Q3 earnings
* Dubai bounces from near technical support
* Egypt's EFG Hermes falls after co-CEO resigns
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 8 Gulf markets were narrowly mixed on
Tuesday as turnover shrank with the approach of next week's long
Eid holidays, but a new listing in Oman soared in heavy
turnover.
Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water, a unit of
Singapore's Sembcorp Industries, jumped 24.5 percent
from its initial public offer price to close at 1.98 rials,
after touching a high of 2.00 rials.
A total of 11.03 million shares change hands; the company
sold 33.4 million shares or 35 percent of its share capital in
the IPO. GBCM Research had previously calculated a weighted fair
value of 1.78 rials for Sembcorp Salalah.
The debut suggested considerable demand for fresh exposure
to Oman's economic growth story, but it did not energise the
Omani market as a whole; the main index edged down 0.06
percent.
It was a similar story in many other Gulf markets as
investors were reluctant to add to their positions given the
U.S. political crisis over Washington's budget and debt ceiling;
next week's holidays mean Gulf investors may be unable to react
to major developments in the crisis.
In Saudi Arabia, the index slipped 0.2 percent in
shrinking turnover.
Saudi Hollandi Bank jumped 5.1 percent after
reporting a rise in third-quarter net profit to 433.3 million
riyals ($115.5 million), above the average analyst forecast of
398.9 million riyals.
But Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's
second-largest listed bank, fell 1.4 percent after it posted a
flat third-quarter profit, coming in slightly below the average
forecast of analysts.
Dubai's main stock index rose 0.6 percent to 2,794
points, bouncing from near technical support around 2,750
points, where it peaked in August. But turnover also shrank.
Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME),
Britain's largest stand-alone Islamic bank, listed on Nasdaq
Dubai, the smaller of the emirate's two stock exchanges - the
first new listing in Dubai in more than four years.
But there was no trading in the stock, apparently because
the size of the share float was modest and investors were not
yet familiar with the bank.
Qatar's market climbed 0.4 percent, helped by a 3.1
percent rise in Gulf International Services after a
subsidiary signed $206 million worth of contracts with Maersk
Oil Qatar.
Egypt edged down just 0.2 percent after Monday's
political violence, in which suspected militants killed six
Egyptian soldiers near the Suez Canal and fired rocket-propelled
grenades at a state satellite station in Cairo.
But shares in EFG Hermes, Egypt's largest
investment bank, fell 1.4 percent after the company said
co-chief executive Hassan Heikal had resigned after 18 years
with the firm. Yasser El Mallawany will now be sole chief
executive.
