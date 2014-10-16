MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets bleed further, Saudi prepares for huge IPO

* Saudi Arabia tumbles ahead of National Commercial Bank IPO
* Key petrochemical sector hit by oil price slump
* Dubai plunges after breaking key chart support
* Oman posts biggest daily drop since early 2011
* Egypt returns to profit-taking
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 16 Markets across the Middle East
tumbled on Thursday as global equities and oil prices continued
to decline, while Saudi Arabia's drop was magnified by investors
selling to prepare for a $6 billion initial public offer of
shares.
Brent crude oil, which has slid more than 28 percent
since June because of slow demand growth and signs that
producers are not cutting output, hovered around $83 per barrel,
near a four-year low.
Economists and fund managers continue to believe the oil
price decline will not be disastrous for Gulf economies and
markets. Governments have huge fiscal reserves that will allow
them to keep spending, even though they may slow the growth in
their budgets if oil prices stay low for a long period.
"Lower oil prices shouldn't cause too many problems for the
Gulf economies thanks in large part to their relative prudence
over the past decade," Jason Tuvey, Middle East economist at
London's Capital Economics, said in a report.
"Even so, weaker growth in oil production and less
supportive fiscal policy mean that the Gulf economies are likely
to slow over the coming years and growth rates of 3-4 percent,
rather than 6-7 percent, will become the 'new norm'."
Growth rates of 3-4 percent would still be healthy by global
standards, but the sight of oil prices collapsing and volatility
in international equity markets has spooked some Gulf retail
investors.
The main Saudi index closed 3.6 percent down after
tumbling as much as 5.7 percent earlier in the session. The
benchmark has now erased all of the 14 percent gains which it
posted after authorities announced in late July that they would
open the market to direct foreign investment early next year.
Saudi Arabia's largest lender, National Commercial Bank
IPO-NACO.SE, will open subscriptions for its IPO - the
largest-ever in the Arab world - next week, and investors were
cashing out to prepare for that.
"This comes on top of the perceived correlation of crude
prices going down and the index going down," said Sanyalak
Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi.
"What tends to happen is that as the market goes down,
people start to capitulate and sell."
Lower oil prices look likely to erode the competitive
advantage which Gulf petrochemical producers enjoy over foreign
rivals, and petrochemical stocks are heavily weighted in the
Saudi market. Shares in Saudi Basic Industries, one of
the world's biggest petrochemical producers, fell 5.7 percent on
Thursday.
Based on monthly changes in the last 10 years, SABIC's share
price has only a moderate correlation with Brent crude,
according to Reuters data, with an index of 0.5 out of a maximum
of 1.0.
The Saudi petrochemical index, tracked since 2007,
has a stronger correlation of 0.65. But the overall Saudi stock
market index has a weak correlation of 0.36.
Shares in Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest
listed lender, fell 4.3 percent after it posted a 3.2 percent
drop in its third-quarter net profit. The bank made 1.66 billion
riyals ($442.6 million) in the quarter while analysts had
expected 1.9 billion riyals.
UAE, OMAN
Dubai's bourse tumbled 5.0 percent, extending its
decline late in the session in reaction to Saudi Arabia's drop.
The benchmark was among the most volatile in the region after
closing below its 200-day average on Wednesday for the first
time since 2012, a bearish technical signal.
Most stocks were in the red and builder Arabtec Holding
, one of the more volatile names, plunged 8.7 percent.
Dubai's market and economy have little direct exposure to
oil, but the bourse's pool of active retail investors and
correlation with the emirate's voaltile real estate market make
it very vulnerable to global trends.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 2.3 percent in a broad
sell-off. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was the main drag,
down 3.6 percent. Qatar's benchmark dropped 2.9 percent
as almost all shares fell.
Oman's market tumbled 3.3 percent, its biggest
one-day decline since February 2011, as all liquid stocks fell.
Egypt's bourse, which edged up in the previous
session, turned around on Thursday and dropped 3.4 percent.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)