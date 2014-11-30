MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts bleed after OPEC lets oil slide; Egypt steady

* Most Gulf markets fall more than 3 pct
* Panic selling across all sectors
* Bargain hunters in late buying
* Oman's cement producers plunge on gas price hike
* Oil importer Egypt outperforms
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 30 Gulf stock markets plunged to
milestone lows in a panic sell-off on Sunday after OPEC's
decision to keep crude output unchanged sent oil prices
tumbling.
The price of Brent crude fell about 10 percent to
$70.15 per barrel since regional equity markets had last traded
on Thursday and Sunday's opening was grim for long-only regional
investors.
Saudi Arabia's bourse, where petrochemicals account
for almost a third of total earnings, took the biggest hit among
major markets, dropping 4.8 percent to 8,625 points, its lowest
close since early January.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
fell by its daily 10-percent limit and the sector's
index lost 9.0 percent.
Petrochemical product prices are closely linked to oil
prices, while Saudi producers buy subsidised feedstock so higher
crude prices provide them with better margins.
Other sectors also dropped. Banks were down 3.2
percent and retail lost 3.5 percent.
"Concerns over forthcoming government spending have
negatively affected share prices of non-petrochemical sectors,"
said Turki Fadaak, research and advisory manager at AlBilad
Capital in Riyadh.
"(But) their revenues are not directly affected by declining
oil prices. Accordingly, the drop in share prices constitutes
attractive buying opportunities in these sectors."
Saudi's market closed above its intraday low of 8,483 points
as bargain hunters stepped in to support some stocks.
UAE, QATAR
Late buying at daily lows was also prevalent in the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar, helping those markets pare some losses.
Dubai's index fell 4.7 percent to a six-week
closing low of 4,281 points, with most stocks in decline.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark dropped 2.6 percent to a
five-month closing low of 4,675 points.
Qatar's bourse slid 4.3 percent as all stocks closed
in the red.
Kuwait's index fell 3.4 percent to 6,753 points, its
lowest level since April 2013. Oman's bourse tumbled 6.2
percent to a 14-month low.
Shares in Oman Cement and Raysut Cement
fell 9.1 and 7.8 percent respectively after both companies said
on Sunday they would pay higher prices for natural gas from 2015
onwards.
Oman has smaller oil and gas reserves than its wealthy Gulf
neighbours and a higher cost of production, making it more
vulnerable to an oil price drop.
Last week, an advisory body to Oman's government suggested
sweeping spending cuts and tax rises, including a levy on
liquefied natural gas exports in order to cope with the hit to
state revenues.
Oil importer Egypt performed much better, slipping
0.2 percent.
The country's central bank held its main interest rates
steady at a policy meeting on Thursday - as expected by the
market - but said softening growth in emerging markets and
mounting concerns about the global economy could pose a threat
to Egypt's nascent recovery.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 4.7 percent to 4,281 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 2.6 percent to 4,675 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 4.3 percent to 12,760 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 4.8 percent to 8,625 points
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 9,308 points
KUWAIT
* The index fell 3.4 percent to 6,753 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 1,429 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)