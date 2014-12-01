MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stabilise after panic sell-off

* Bourses in Saudi Arabia, Qatar rebound as oil pares some
losses
* But petrochemicals and other oil-related stocks remain
depressed
* Some UAE stocks also bounce back
* Dubai's Emaar tumbles after going past dividend record
date
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Dec 1 Gulf stock markets steadied and
some rebounded on Monday after tumbling a day earlier in
response to a plunge in oil prices.
Brent crude fell nearly $2 a barrel to a five-year low below
$68 in early trade on Monday but then pared some losses and
climbed towards $70. That appeared to soothe Gulf investors'
nerves and inspire some late buying.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 1.1 percent as most market
sectors rebounded, while petrochemicals were almost
flat. The bourse closes at 1230 GMT, hours after its Gulf
counterparts, and so reacts more to Western market moves.
Alinma Bank was the main support, surging 5.3
percent.
Loss-making telecom operator Zain Saudi fell 8.1
percent after tumbling by its daily 10 percent limit on Monday,
touching an all-time intraday low of 7.25 riyals as its trading
volume surged.
On Thursday, the company proposed cutting its capital to
eliminate accumulated losses up to Sept. 30.
Zain Saudi also cut its capital in 2012 to 4.8 billion
riyals ($1.28 billion) from 14 billion riyals. It then launched
a rights issue to up its capital to 10.8 billion riyals.
Fears of another rights issue, which would force investors
to commit more cash or have their holdings diluted, may have
sparked this week's sell-off.
Qatar's benchmark rose 0.8 percent as banking and
property stocks led gains.
Qatar National Bank added 1.2 percent, while
developers Barwa Real Estate and Ezdan Holding
rose 3.5 and 0.9 percent respectively.
But stocks exposed to the oil and gas sector remained under
pressure. Qatar Gas Transport Co fell 1.7 percent and
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services lost
1.0 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
In Dubai, some stocks also rebounded, but this was not
enough to stop the index dropping 2.2 percent because
its biggest listed company, Emaar Properties, fell its
daily 10 percent limit.
Sunday was the record date to qualify for Emaar's special
dividend of 1.257 dirhams per share, which is linked to the
initial public offering of subsidiary Emaar Malls Group
in October.
Shares in Emaar Malls rose 2.7 percent, contractor Arabtec
Holding gained 1.6 percent and developer Deyaar
added 2.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.2 percent but blue chips
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Aldar Properties
jumped 4.6 and 3.1 percent respectively.
Egypt's benchmark edged down 0.8 percent as
Commercial International Bank and EFG Hermes
fell 1.0 and 2.3 percent respectively.
Although Egypt's bourse has avoided the sharp drops
experienced by markets in oil exporting countries, negative
regional sentiment may have slightly soured the mood in Cairo
too, said Allen Sandeep, Naeem Holding director of research.
Egypt's trading volume was lower than on days when the
market gained last week, "which suggests we are still in a
bullish trend", Sandeep added.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 2.2 percent to 4,186 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,666 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 12,856 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 1.1 percent to 8,720 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 9,234 points.
KUWAIT
* The index inched up 0.06 percent to 6,757 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 6,432 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,428 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)