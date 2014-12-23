MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets' rebound stalls after oil pulls back

* Oil back near $60 disappoints retail investors
* Saudi newspaper says 2015 budget to expand marginally
* Saudi Telecom rises on Q4 gain from land transfer
* Property developers drag down Dubai
* Abyaar buoys Kuwait on news of Dubai project
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Dec 23 Most Gulf stock markets fell on
Tuesday, ending a rally of several days, after the Brent oil
price pulled back to near $60 a barrel, dampening sentiment
among retail investors.
The bourses have been closely correlated to oil over the
last several months because of concern that lower oil export
revenues could cause Gulf governments to cut back spending,
particularly in the countries with relatively weak state
finances, Bahrain and Oman.
Major spending cuts look unlikely in big economies such as
Saudi Arabia. The kingdom's Al-Madina newspaper, quoting unnamed
sources, reported that the 2015 Saudi budget - set to be
announced this week - was expected to rise marginally from the
2014 plan to a record 860 billion riyals ($229 billion), with
the government using its huge fiscal reserves to cover a
deficit.
Nevertheless, oil has a psychological impact on the markets,
and the main Saudi stock index closed flat on Tuesday at
8,547 points after rising 17 percent over the four previous
trading days. Trading volume fell back to a moderate level.
The index has still not turned technically bullish despite
its rebound; it faces technical resistance around 8,700 points,
where its downtrend line from September now comes in.
The most heavily traded stock, real estate developer Dar Al
Arkan, ended flat at 8.85 riyals. Much trade focused
on beaten-down second- or third-tier stocks such as insurers,
with Solidarity climbing 6.5 percent.
Saudi Telecom rose 1.5 percent after saying it
would book a 621 million riyal gain in the fourth quarter of
this year due to expropriation of some of its land holdings by
the government - though it added that it thought the amount of
compensation was too small, and it would appeal for more money.
DUBAI
Dubai's index fell 3.4 percent after bouncing 27
percent over the three previous trading days. Trade focused on
real estate developers, with Deyaar dropping 1.1
percent after a strong rise in early trade, and the biggest
developer Emaar tumbling 5.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market, usually much less volatile than
Dubai's, edged down 0.2 percent.
Qatar fell 1.9 percent; Islamic Holding
plunged its daily limit of 10 percent and major Islamic bank
Masraf Al Rayan lost 3.1 percent. Barwa Real Estate
, the most heavily traded stock, lost 2.9 percent.
Kuwait edged up 0.02 percent as recently listed
telecommunications firm Viva Kuwait rose 1.9 percent
and Abyaar Real Estate Development gained 2.9 percent.
Abyaar said construction at a major project in Dubai was in
the final stages and that all residential units of the tower had
been sold.
Egypt edged up 0.1 percent as Global Telecom
surged 4.1 percent to 3.59 Egyptian pounds, triggering
a bullish right triangle formed by the highs and lows of the
past week and pointing up to about 4.00 pounds.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 3.4 percent to 3,719 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 4,470 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index was flat at 8,547 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 1.9 percent to 12,184 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 8,711 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 6,221 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 6,504 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 1,402 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)